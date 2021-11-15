Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 10 vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers used a powerful performance from running back A.J. Dillon and a suffocating effort from the defense to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Dillon scored a pair of touchdowns and gained 128 total yards, while the Packers defense tortured Russell Wilson in his comeback from a finger injury.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 10 win over the Seahawks.

Top 5 offense

1. RB A.J. Dillon, 83.3

2. RG Royce Newman, 76.8

3. RT Billy Turner, 72.5

4. LT Elgton Jenkins, 70.3

5. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 61.4

Dillon gained 58 of his 66 rushing yards after first contact, forced four missed tackles overall and had the team’s highest grade as a receiver.

Newman gave up just one pressure in pass pro and earned his highest overall grade as a run blocker this season.

Turner allowed one pressure and finished only slightly behind Newman for the top run-blocking grade along the offensive line.

Jenkins earned an elite pass-blocking grade even though he was penalized once for holding.

Valdes-Scantling created an explosive play with a 41-yard catch in the first quarter and was effective as a blocker.

Top 5 defense

1. S Adrian Amos, 92.5

2. CB Kevin King, 91.9

3. OLB Rashan Gary, 79.1

4. CB Eric Stokes, 76.8

5. OLB Preston Smith, 75.7

Amos intercepted a pass in the end zone and had a legitimate chance at intercepting two other passes down the field against Russell Wilson.

King played 20 snaps but also had an interception in the end zone. He gave up two catches for 10 yards on four targets into his coverage.

Gary produced four pressures, including a sack, and had two defensive run stops.

Stokes didn’t allow a completion on four passes into his coverage, and he broke up one pass.

Smith had a season-high eight pressures, including seven hurries and a sack.

Bottom 5 offense

1. WR Allen Lazard, 46.4

2. QB Aaron Rodgers, 47.3

3. TE Tyler Davis, 48.3

4. TE Josiah Deguara, 49.6

5. RB Aaron Jones, 50.3

Lazard caught only one of four targets, dropped a fourth-down pass and received his worst run-blocking grade of the season.

Rodgers had two turnover-worthy plays, including the interception into the end zone, and he completed only 2-of-8 passes thrown 10 or more yards in the air.

Davis caught one pass but earned a low run-blocking grade over 12 total snaps.

Like Davis, Deguara struggled in the run game. He caught two passes for nine yards.

Jones averaged 3.6 yards per carry and was credited with two drops as a receiver.

Bottom 5 defense

1. CB Rasul Douglas, 52.1

2. DL Dean Lowry, 55.0

3. DL Kenny Clark, 58.3

4. OLB Jonathan Garvin, 59.0

5. S Henry Black, 63.1

Douglas gave up four completions into his coverage (including two first downs to DK Metcalf) and received a low grade against the run.

Lowry had three hurries as a pass-rusher but struggled against the run.

Clark had a team-high eight pressures, including seven hurries, but he missed a tackle and had issues against the run.

Garvin rushed 26 times but produced only two pressures.

Black gave up four completions and missed a tackle.

Other notables

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on only seven of his 39 dropbacks. Russell Wilson was under pressure on 22 of his 48 dropbacks.

Overall, the Packers produced 32 total pressures on defense, including 27 hurries.

Rookie TJ Slaton had three hurries and received an elite pass-rushing grade over 12 snaps.

The Packers had 15 tackles considered a “stop,” or a failure for the offense.

The Packers were 0-for-6 on “contested catch” situations and had three drops.

The Packers missed only four tackles on defense and special teams.

