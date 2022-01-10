Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 18 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers turned the ball over three times and struggled on defense in the season finale in Detroit, resulting in a 37-30 loss to the Lions in Week 18.

A few strong performances on offense weren’t enough for Matt LaFleur’s team to escape a mostly disappointing performance on defense.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Lions.

Top 5 offense

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR Davante Adams, 88.9

2. WR Allen Lazard, 88.7

3. QB Aaron Rodgers, 80.3

4. RB Patrick Taylor, 77.2

5. TE Josiah Deguara, 76.2

Adams was targeted seven times on just 19 routes run. He finished with 55 yards but still averaged 2.9 yards per route run.

Lazard enjoyed his best game of the season, catching five of six passes on 17 routes run for 75 yards and two scores.

Rodgers had one “big time throw” and zero “turnover worthy plays” with an adjusted completion percentage of 84 percent.

Taylor gained 40 yards after contact and forced three missed tackles. He also converted a third down with a tough catch and earned terrific grades over eight pass-blocking snaps.

Deguara gained 68 yards after the catch and he was the team’s highest-graded run blocker.

Note: LT David Bakhtiari was the offense’s sixth-highest graded player. He played 27 snaps and didn’t give up a pressure.

Top 5 defense

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

1. OLB Tipa Galeai, 92.0

2. OLB Rashan Gary, 90.4

3. OLB Preston Smith, 83.8

4. OLB Jonathan Garvin, 74.3

5. CB Kevin King, 74.1

Galeai logged two pressures (both hurries), two tackles considered to be stops and an elite coverage grade, thanks to helping force an incompletion on a fake punt.

Gary delivered five pressures over 17 pass-rushing snaps. His pass-rushing grade was elite.

Smith had four pressures, including a quarterback hit, over 17 pass-rushing snaps.

Garvin produced two pressures and five tackles, including a team-high three stops, over 32 total snaps.

King made three tackles and didn’t allow a completion into his coverage.

Bottom 5 offense

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

1. QB Jordan Love, 39.4

2. RG Royce Newman, 43.5

3. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 45.9

4. C Josh Myers, 48.1

5. TE Tyler Davis, 48.4

Love’s grade took a nose dive thanks to two turnover-worthy plays.

Newman had a poor run-blocking grade and also allowed the crucial pressure on Love’s second interception.

Valdes-Scantling ran 13 routes and failed to catch his only target. He left with a back injury.

Myers allowed two pressures and earned the team’s second-lowest run-blocking (only Newman was worse).

Davis dropped a would-be touchdown from Love in the end zone but was solid as a blocker.

Bottom 5 defense

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

1. LB Krys Barnes, 32.8

2. DL TJ Slaton, 35.4

3. CB Chandon Sullivan, 40.7

4. CB Isaac Yiadom, 41.7

5. LB Oren Burks, 45.3

Barnes gave up five completions on five targets into his coverage for 52 yards and a touchdown, and he missed two tackles.

Slaton produced one pressure, but he also earned the defense’s worst grade against the run.

Sullivan was responsible for giving up 70 receiving yards and a touchdown into his coverage.

Yiadom played only 15 snaps but struggled holding contain against the run.

Burks gave up three completions, wasn’t effective against the run and missed a tackle.

Other notables

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to make a pass against the Lions during the first half on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on 40.9 percent of his dropbacks (nine of 22). Jordan Love was under pressure on 27.8 percent (five of 18).

Rodgers threw both of his touchdown passes from clean pockets.

Left guard Jon Runyan earned the team’s best pass-blocking grade. He didn’t allow a pressure over 41 pass-blocking snaps.

The Packers defense missed 11 tackles.

Juwann Winfree earned an elite special teams grade in large part thanks to a tipped punt.

Five different defenders gave up a completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Zone coverage failed the Packers against the rookie receiver.

