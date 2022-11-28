Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 12 loss to Eagles

The worst performance of the season by the Green Bay Packers defense doomed Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles gained 500 total yards and 363 rushing yards in the 40-33 defeat of the Packers.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles:

Top 5 offense

1. RB A.J. Dillon: 90.1

2. QB Jordan Love: 85.7

3. WR Christian Watson: 84.6

4. RG Jon Runyan Jr.: 80.8

5. TE Marcedes Lewis: 76.0

Dillon produced three runs over 10 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run, and he gained 31 of his 64 yards after first contact while also catching three passes. Love had a 146.8 passer rating on nine dropbacks, with an adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 and one “big time throw” while leading the Packers to 10 points over two drives. Watson averaged 27.5 yards per catch, had four catches of 15+ yards and finished with an average yards per route run of 4.4 (110 yards on 25 routes run). Runyan gave up two pressures, including a sack, but he was the Packers’ most consistent lineman in the run and passing games. Lewis earned high grades as both a run and pass blocker.

Top 5 defense

1. S Rudy Ford: 88.7

2. DL T.J. Slaton: 75.1

3. CB Keisean Nixon: 73.4

4. CB Jaire Alexander: 68.0

5. OLB Justin Hollins: 61.9

Ford forced a turnover on a strip and had three “stops” without giving up a completion in coverage. Slaton had a run stop and was the defense’s top-graded player against the run overall. Nixon produced two stops in coverage and one against the run, and he gave up just two catches. Alexander was targeted six times but he broke up one pass and gave up just 23 receiving yards. Hollins had three total pressures, including a sack, and he had a stop against the run.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Tyler Davis: 44.8

2. QB Aaron Rodgers: 57.9

3. TE Robert Tonyan: 61.3

4. WR Randall Cobb: 63.6

5. RT Yosh Nijman: 65.7

Davis ran the wrong route on Aaron Rodgers’ second interception, and he earned poor grades as a blocker. Rodgers had two turnovers in the first half and took three sacks overall. Tonyan ran 19 routes but gained just 20 receiving yards, and he wasn’t effective as a blocker. Cobb caught a touchdown but finished with just 19 yards on 17 routes run, and he dropped a pass. Nijman gave up four hurries as a pass-blocker and had a false start penalty.

Bottom 5 defense

1. LB Isaiah McDuffie: 26.3

2. LB Krys Barnes: 28.9

3. DL Dean Lowry: 30.4

4. LB Quay Walker: 30.7

5. DL Jarran Reed: 35.3

McDuffie missed two tackles and was terrible against the run over 19 snaps. Barnes also missed tackles against the run while also giving up five catches on five targets for 51 yards in coverage. Lowry had one hurry but also zero stops against the run, and he graded out very poorly in the run game overall. Walker missed a season-high four tackles and struggled against the run, offsetting a promising performance in coverage. Reed had three pressures and a sack but was terrible against the run. Overall, the Packers missed 16 tackles.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers: 57.9

Rodgers threw two interceptions and took three sacks. He was efficient from clean pockets and throwing off play-action run fakes, and he played under pressured on 31.6 percent of dropbacks. When blitzed, Rodgers was 4-of-5 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Love: 85.7

Love completed 66.7 percent of his throws with an average depth of target of 11.4, and he had one “big time throw,” which was dropped by Aaron Jones. He extended both plays he was under pressure and nearly had a scramble drill touchdown pass to Randall Cobb. His one play-action passing snap resulted in a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson. Three of his completions and 95 yards came on throws to the intermediate middle portion of the field.

Special teams

Eric Wilson, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter, Dallin Leavitt and Corey Ballentine all made special teams tackles without a miss. Keisean Nixon averaged 34.4 yards per return over five kickoff returns, including two over 50 yards. The Packers didn’t have a missed tackle or a penalty on special teams.

