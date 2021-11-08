Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 9 at Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers were unable to overcome a litany of special teams mistakes and a highly inefficient passing game during a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Three different mistakes in the third phase created a nine-point swing, and Jordan Love struggled throughout his first NFL start.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Chiefs.

Top 5 offense

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

1. LT Elgton Jenkins, 84.9

2. LG Jon Runyan, 80.0

3. TE Marcedes Lewis, 76.0

4. RT Billy Turner, 74.9

5. RB A.J. Dillon, 69.2

Jenkins had the best run-blocking grade among the five starting offensive linemen, and he pitched a shutout in pass protection over 39 pass-blocking snaps.

Runyan received strong grades as a run-blocker, and like Jenkins, didn’t allow a single pressure in pass protection.

Lewis was excellent as both a run-blocker and pass-blocker over 29 total snaps.

Turner gave up three total pressures, all hurries, but he received strong grades as a run- and pass-blocker.

Dillon averaged 4.1 yards after first contact as a runner, and he caught four passes and had the team’s highest receiving grade overall.

Top 5 defense

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

1. CB Kevin King, 79.2

2. S Darnell Savage, 77.1

3. S Adrian Amos, 70.8

4. OLB Rashan Gary, 68.0

5. OLB Jonathan Garvin, 67.3

King had two defensive stops, and he gave up only 21 receiving yards on six targets into his coverage, with one pass breakup.

Savage assisted on the fourth-down stop and was terrific in coverage. He allowed one catch on four targets for -2 yards.

Amos had a strong grade in coverage and received the defense’s highest tackling grade.

Gary produced a team-high five pressures, including a sack and two quarterback hits.

Garvin created two pressures (both hurries) and was strong against the run over 19 snaps.

Bottom 5 offense

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Story continues

1. QB Jordan Love, 30.0

2. RG Royce Newman, 41.9

3. C Lucas Patrick, 56.5

4. TE Josiah Deguara, 58.1

5. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 59.6

Love struggled from clean pockets, under pressure, when blitzed and when not blitzed. He had three turnover-worthy plays.

Newman gave up six pressures and had two penalties.

Patrick allowed three pressures and was overwhelmed against the blitz.

Deguara gave up a pressure in pass pro but did catch two passes for 16 yards.

Valdes-Scantling ran 22 routes and was on the field for 34 snaps but caught only two passes.

Bottom 5 defense

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

1. CB Rasul Douglas, 36.9

2. DL Tyler Lancaster, 41.7

3. DL Kenny Clark, 45.4

4. OLB Whitney Mercilus, 52.8

5. S Henry Black, 53.6

Douglas was credited with giving up the lone touchdown pass. He received poor grades in coverage.

Lancaster played 36 snaps but didn’t have a pressure and produced poor results against the run.

Clark played only 24 snaps but was shut out as a pass-rusher.

Mercilus also failed to produce a pressure despite playing 19 snaps as an edge rusher.

Black played 10 snaps in coverage but received a poor coverage grade.

Other notables

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Love was under pressure on 19 of his 39 dropbacks, or around 49 percent. He completed 73.7 percent of passes from clean pockets.

Love was at his best using play-action. He completed five of eight passes for 61 yards off run fakes. The Packers ran the concept 10 times.

The Chiefs blitzed 21 times.

The Packers rushed for 101 yards after first contact.

Linebacker Krys Barnes led the team with four stops. However, Barnes and De’Vondre Campbell were responsible for 95 yards in the passing game.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry has three pressures despite playing only 22 snaps.

Patrick Mahomes was 1-for-6 on throws over 20 yards in the air.

1

1