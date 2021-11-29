Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 12 vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are flying into the bye week at 9-3 after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Not only did the team’s stars play well, but the Packers got big contributions from several role players.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 12 win over the Rams.

Top 5 offense

1. WR Randall Cobb, 87.7

2. QB Aaron Rodgers, 85.8

3. WR Davante Adams, 80.2

4. RB A.J. Dillon, 77.4

5. TE Dominique Dafney, 71.0

Cobb ran just 14 routes but still created 95 receiving yards and a touchdown on five targets, with 70 yards coming after the catch.

Rodgers had four “big time throws” and an elite grade passing under pressure, and he ran for a touchdown.

Adams caught eight of nine targets, made two contested catches, averaged almost 2.5 yards per route run and forced three missed tackles.

Dillon forced six missed tackles overall, caught all five of his targets and created seven first downs or touchdowns. He also averaged over 3.0 yards after first contact.

Dafney didn’t see a target but he received the team’s top grade as a run blocker.

Top 5 defense

1. CB Rasul Douglas, 91.2

2. LB Krys Barnes, 89.4

3. OLB Rashan Gary, 77.4

4. CB Eric Stokes, 70.8

5. OLB La’Darius Hamilton, 70.3

Douglas broke up two passes, intercepted another for a touchdown and allowed only three total catches on 10 targets. He also had two stops.

Barnes led the defense with four stops, including two in coverage, and he broke up a pass.

Gary turned 23 pass-rushing snaps into four pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit.

Stokes was targeted nine times but gave up only three catches for 20 yards, and he broke up a pass.

Hamilton didn’t have a pressure over 17 snaps but he received strong grades against the run.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Marcedes Lewis, 35.5

2. LG Jon Runyan, 38.2

3. WR Allen Lazard, 41.6

4. C Lucas Patrick, 43.4

5. RG Royce Newman, 51.5

Lewis was only average as a blocker over 33 snaps, and he produced just four receiving yards on three targets. He also nearly had a turnover on a fumble following a catch.

Runyan gave up two pressures, earning the offensive line’s worst pass-blocking grade, and he struggled in the run game.

Lazard ran 32 routes but had just 13 receiving yards on five targets. He dropped two passes and was 0-for-2 on contested catches.

Patrick gave up two pressures, was flagged twice for penalties and earned the worst run-blocking grade along the offensive line.

Newman allowed four pressures and had another penalty.

Bottom 5 defense

1. DL Dean Lowry, 30.5

2. CB Chandon Sullivan, 44.9

3. S Henry Black, 46.3

4. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 48.1

5. DL Kenny Clark, 50.1

Lowry had one pressure (hurry) but finished with the worst run defense grade on the team.

Sullivan gave up two catches for 98 yards, including Van Jefferson’s 79-yard touchdown in the first half.

Black missed a tackle and gave up three catches over 19 snaps.

Campbell missed a tackle and finished with his worst coverage grade of the season.

Clark had three pressures, including a sack, and his three stops trailed only Krys Barnes for the team lead, but he finished with a low run defense grade overall.

Other notables

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on 15 of his 46 dropbacks. The Rams defense finished with 24 total pressures. Overall, the Packers had their worst pass-blocking performance of the season by grade.

Matthew Stafford was under pressure on 15 of his 40 dropbacks.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave up seven catches on seven targets into his coverage for 48 yards.

Preston Smith and Kingsley Keke combined for nine pressures, all hurries.

Rashan Gary beat All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth for three pressures and two penalties.

