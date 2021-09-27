Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 3 at 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are 2-1 after beating the San Francisco 49ers in a dramatic contest at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Matt LaFleur’s team raced out to a 17-0 lead but needed a game-winning drive with 37 seconds left to escape with a victory as time expired.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 3 win over the 49ers.

Top 5 offense

1. WR Davante Adams, 91.6 2. QB Aaron Rodgers, 81.8 3. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 73.6 4. RB A.J. Dillon, 66.9 5. RT Billy Turner, 63.6 Adams, who ran 15 routes from the slot, averaged 4.13 yards per route run. He ran routes on 32 plays overall and was targeted 18 times. Nine of his catches gained first downs or scored a touchdown. Rodgers had five "big-time throws" without a turnover-worthy play. He got the ball out of his hands lightning fast; his average time to throw was 2.04 seconds. Valdes-Scantling caught three of his four targets for 59 yards. He hauled in a 47-yard catch and a 12-yard touchdown on third down. Dillon gained 2.5 yards per carry after contact, caught two passes for eight yards and had two clean pass-blocking snaps. Turner played 38 pass-blocking snaps but did not give up a pressure. His grade was slightly better as a run blocker than pass protector.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Krys Barnes, 81.4 2. DL Tyler Lancaster, 79.3 3. CB Jaire Alexander, 78.7 4. LB Oren Burks, 78.0 5. LB De'Vondre Campbell, 70.0 Barnes played only 10 snaps before exiting with a concussion. He made two tackles, including a run stop. Lancaster played his best game of the season, delivering one pressure and one run stop over 17 snaps. Alexander gave up a touchdown pass and four total completions for 43 yards, and he was dinged for a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty, but he also had an interception and a pass breakup. Burks had two pressures and shared a sack over 25 snaps, of which 20 came in coverage. Campbell played 70 snaps and had two stops. He was once again effective in coverage, especially tackling against the short passing game.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Robert Tonyan, 52.0 2. TE Marcedes Lewis, 50.8 3. WR Randall Cobb, 50.5 4. LT Yosh Nijman, 50.4 5. RG Royce Newman, 42.3 Tonyan caught one pass for six yards despite running 24 routes, but he also forced a defensive pass interference penalty on Fred Warner. He got dinged bad for allowing one pressure in pass protection. Lewis was on the field for 17 blocking snaps but received poor grades in the run game. Cobb ran 13 routes but was targeted just once and didn't have a catch. Nijman didn't give up a pressure but he was survived than thrived. He was penalized twice. Newman gave up a sack to Arik Armstead and is still struggling in the run game.

Bottom 5 defense

1. OLB Chauncey Rivers, 47.9 2. DL Dean Lowry, 44.1 3. S Henry Black, 36.3 4. CB Chandon Sullivan, 29.2 5. LB Ty Summers, 26.7 Rivers played 13 snaps, including seven as a pass-rusher, but managed only one tackle. Lowry had a quarterback hit but his grades against the run were poor. Black played 13 snaps but received a poor grade over 12 coverage snaps. He also missed the tackle on the 49ers' final touchdown. Sullivan missed two tackles, gave up five catches for 87 yards from the slot (including three to George Kittle) and was penalized once. Summers missed two tackles and gave up five catches into his coverage.

Other notables

Mason Crosby earned a 81.8 kicking grade. He's now fourth among all kickers in field goal grade this season. Corey Bojorquez averaged 4.74 seconds of hang time and had a net punting average of 47.0. He's the third-highest graded punter in the NFL this season. Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass 34 times but was under pressure on just five drop backs. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns from clean pockets. Rodgers completed three passes thrown over 20 yards in the air. The completions gained 114 yards. Aaron Jones forced five missed tackles and had three runs over 10 yards. Adams caught a pass with eight different players in coverage against him. Kenny Clark led the way with six pressures. Preston Smith had four pressures and a team-high four stops. The Packers pressured Garoppolo on 36.7 percent of drop backs. He was 4 of 12 passing for 30 yards under pressure.

