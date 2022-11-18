Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 11 loss to Titans

The inconsistent passing game and passing defense of the Green Bay Packers squandered the defense’s best performance against the run of the season during Thursday night’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While the Packers held the Titans to 2.9 yards per carry, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t hit big throws late and the defense couldn’t stop Ryan Tannehill.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 11 loss to the Titans:

Top 5 offense

1. LT David Bakhtiari: 77.1

2. WR Randall Cobb: 70.5

3. RT Yosh Nijman: 66.5

4. WR Christian Watson: 66.2

5. RB Aaron Jones: 65.7

Bakhtiari gave up two pressures (both hurries) but also earned the team’s top run-blocking grade while playing all 61 snaps. Cobb caught all six of his targets (two over 20 yards) and averaged 2.81 yards per route run on 26 routes (23 from slot), and he also recovered a fumble. Nijman gave up six pressures and committed a penalty. Watson had another drop but also had another contested catch (on the free play) and finished with two scores. Jones caught six passes and earned the team’s top receiving grade, although he did fumble once and give up a pressure in pass pro.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Krys Barnes: 83.1

2. OLB Kingsley Enagbare: 80.8

3. OLB Jonathan Garvin: 79.4

4. OLB Preston Smith: 74.7

5. LB Quay Walker: 73.6

Barnes created four stops (two against the run) and a sack (on a scramble play). Enagbare led the team with three pressures and he also created two stops against the run. Garvin assisted on three tackles and produced two pressures. Smith had two sacks on third down. Walker led the team with five total stops and four stops against the run, and he was credited with a combined sack with Smith.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Tyler Davis: 41.7

2. WR Sammy Watkins: 53.7

3. RG Jon Runyan: 54.2

4. TE Josiah Deguara: 54.4

5. TE Robert Tonyan: 54.9

Davis played only three snaps but missed blocks on all three snaps. Watkins was targeted twice on 14 routes run but didn’t have a catch. Runyan was the team’s lowest-graded pass-blocker. Deguara had an average grade as a blocker and didn’t receive a target in the passing game. Tonyan ran 28 routes but caught just two passes on four targets for 19 yards.

Bottom 5 defense

1. S Rudy Ford: 33.2

2. S Darnell Savage: 54.6

3. DL Jarran Reed: 62.3

4. CB Jaire Alexander: 62.5

5. DL Kenny Clark: 65.5

Ford missed a tackle and gave up three completions, including two for first downs. Savage was made responsible for a 31-yard completion to Chig Okonkwo. Reed had just one pressure on 26 pass-rushing snaps. Alexander gave up three completions for 67 yards, including a late 51-yard bomb to Treylon Burks. Clark didn’t have a pressure on 30 pass-rushing snaps and made just two tackles.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers: 65.1

Rodgers struggled under pressure, completing just three of 10 passes for 29 yards on 11 pressured dropbacks. He was decent but not overly productive from clean pockets and off play-action fakes. Of his 24 completions, six were thrown behind the line of scrimmage gaining 11 yards. He hit two of five passes thrown over 20 yards. Throwing to the middle intermediate area, he was just three of eight passing.

Special teams

Quay Walker, Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford and Tariq Carpenter had tackles on special teams, Johnathan Abram committed another penalty, and Keisean Nixon returned five kickoffs for 108 yards and two punts for 37 yards, including a season-long 24-yarder. The Packers had an extra point blocked on a low snap from Jack Coco. All four of Mason Crosby’s kickoffs were returned.

