Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason finale vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers concluded the preseason with a 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson, Anders Carlson hit a long field goal before the half, Alex McGough led the Packers on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter and Benny Sapp clinched the win with a late interception.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ preseason game against the Seahawks.

Top 5 offense

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jadakis Bonds (6) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Benjie Franklin (34) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. WR Jadakis Bonds: 79.6

2. TE Austin Allen: 79.6

3. QB Alex McGough: 76.8

4. QB Jordan Love: 76.1

5. RT Zach Tom: 75.1

Bonds caught both of his targets for 60 yards on just six routes run. Allen received excellent run-blocking grades over 17 run-blocking snaps. McGough led a late touchdown drive and had the game’s only “big-time throw” to Bonds for 52 yards. Love got a big grade boost from his three scrambles, which produced 21 rushing yards and two first downs. Tom didn’t give up a pressure over 36 snaps (28 at right tackle, 8 at center) and received strong run-blocking grades.

Top 5 defense

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 19-15.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. CB Tyrell Ford: 89.3

2. OLB Brenton Cox Jr.: 86.0

3. OLB Lukas Van Ness: 83.8

4. LB Eric Wilson: 83.2

5. OLB Keshawn Banks: 82.7

Ford made a tackle and didn’t give up a catch on three targets into his coverage, with one pass breakup. Cox missed a tackle but also had three pressures, one run stop (tackle for loss) and a batted pass. Van Ness didn’t have a pressure but earned strong pass-rushing grades over 10 total snaps. Wilson delivered a tackle and a stop against the run while earning the defense’s top run defense grade. Banks had a pressure and a run stop.

Bottom 5 offense

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is shoved out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. OL Jean Delance: 33.7

2. WR Jayden Reed: 49.8

3. WR Dre Miller: 50.2

4. OL Royce Newman: 50.7

5. WR Duece Watts: 51.7

Delance gave up a pressure and finished with the offensive’s line worst run-blocking grade. Reed’s grade took a big hit because of a drop. Miller didn’t have a target over nine snaps. Newman struggled as a run-blocker and had two penalties while playing left and right guard. Watts was unable to catch his only target.

Bottom 5 defense

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter (24) reacts after helping break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. CB Elijah Hamilton: 42.1

2. OLB Justin Hollins: 43.5

3. CB Innis Gaines: 46.3

4. LB Tariq Carpenter: 49.4

5. S Dallin Leavitt: 51.1

Hamilton gave up two completions for 63 yards over 23 snaps in the second half. Hollins missed a tackle against the run and didn’t have a pressures. Gaines allowed an 18-yard touchdown pass. Leavitt earned poor coverage grades over 38 snaps.

Special teams

Green Bay Packers safety Dallin Leavitt (6) brings down Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Eric Wilson played a team-high 17 snaps on special teams. Tucker Kraft, Jonathan Owens, Carrington Valentine, Kingsley Enagbare, Tariq Carpenter and Dallin Leavitt all played at least 12. Leavitt and Wilson both had a tackle. The Packers didn’t miss a tackle or have a penalty on special teams.

Quarterbacks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Alex McGough (17) talks with Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) following a false start penalty against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Alex McGough: 76.8

Jordan Love: 76.1

Sean Clifford: 63.8

McGough had a “big-time throw” on a 52-yarder to Jadakiss Bonds, and his adjusted completion percentate was 80.0. He completed four passes and averaged 13.8 yards per attempt. Love threw a touchdown pass and earned high grades as a runner thanks to three scrambles, including two for first downs. Clifford completed 8-of-12 passes but averaged only 3.8 yards per attempt before exiting.

Rookie notables

Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson (17) smiles as he looks up at the scoreboard after a kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Carrington Valentine produced two stops and a near interception while giving up only two catches for nine yards in another excellent performance. His final grade was 79.0. Kicker Anders Carlson earned a career-best grade of 78.3, thanks in large part to his 57-yard field goal before the half.

One important grade to know

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrammbles against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rasheed Walker started at left tackle and gave up just one pressure over 26 pass-blocking snaps. Overall, the Packers offensive line gave up nothing more than five hurries. Second-year guard Sean Rhyan was excellent over 15 pass-blocking snaps.

The stat to know: Walker’s pass-blocking grade during the preseason was 87.8 over 75 pass-blocking snaps.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire