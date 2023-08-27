Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason finale vs. Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers concluded the preseason with a 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson, Anders Carlson hit a long field goal before the half, Alex McGough led the Packers on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter and Benny Sapp clinched the win with a late interception.
Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ preseason game against the Seahawks.
Top 5 offense
1. WR Jadakis Bonds: 79.6
2. TE Austin Allen: 79.6
3. QB Alex McGough: 76.8
4. QB Jordan Love: 76.1
5. RT Zach Tom: 75.1
Bonds caught both of his targets for 60 yards on just six routes run. Allen received excellent run-blocking grades over 17 run-blocking snaps. McGough led a late touchdown drive and had the game’s only “big-time throw” to Bonds for 52 yards. Love got a big grade boost from his three scrambles, which produced 21 rushing yards and two first downs. Tom didn’t give up a pressure over 36 snaps (28 at right tackle, 8 at center) and received strong run-blocking grades.
Top 5 defense
1. CB Tyrell Ford: 89.3
2. OLB Brenton Cox Jr.: 86.0
3. OLB Lukas Van Ness: 83.8
4. LB Eric Wilson: 83.2
5. OLB Keshawn Banks: 82.7
Ford made a tackle and didn’t give up a catch on three targets into his coverage, with one pass breakup. Cox missed a tackle but also had three pressures, one run stop (tackle for loss) and a batted pass. Van Ness didn’t have a pressure but earned strong pass-rushing grades over 10 total snaps. Wilson delivered a tackle and a stop against the run while earning the defense’s top run defense grade. Banks had a pressure and a run stop.
Bottom 5 offense
1. OL Jean Delance: 33.7
2. WR Jayden Reed: 49.8
3. WR Dre Miller: 50.2
4. OL Royce Newman: 50.7
5. WR Duece Watts: 51.7
Delance gave up a pressure and finished with the offensive’s line worst run-blocking grade. Reed’s grade took a big hit because of a drop. Miller didn’t have a target over nine snaps. Newman struggled as a run-blocker and had two penalties while playing left and right guard. Watts was unable to catch his only target.
Bottom 5 defense
1. CB Elijah Hamilton: 42.1
2. OLB Justin Hollins: 43.5
3. CB Innis Gaines: 46.3
4. LB Tariq Carpenter: 49.4
5. S Dallin Leavitt: 51.1
Hamilton gave up two completions for 63 yards over 23 snaps in the second half. Hollins missed a tackle against the run and didn’t have a pressures. Gaines allowed an 18-yard touchdown pass. Leavitt earned poor coverage grades over 38 snaps.
Special teams
Eric Wilson played a team-high 17 snaps on special teams. Tucker Kraft, Jonathan Owens, Carrington Valentine, Kingsley Enagbare, Tariq Carpenter and Dallin Leavitt all played at least 12. Leavitt and Wilson both had a tackle. The Packers didn’t miss a tackle or have a penalty on special teams.
Quarterbacks
Alex McGough: 76.8
Jordan Love: 76.1
Sean Clifford: 63.8
McGough had a “big-time throw” on a 52-yarder to Jadakiss Bonds, and his adjusted completion percentate was 80.0. He completed four passes and averaged 13.8 yards per attempt. Love threw a touchdown pass and earned high grades as a runner thanks to three scrambles, including two for first downs. Clifford completed 8-of-12 passes but averaged only 3.8 yards per attempt before exiting.
Rookie notables
Carrington Valentine produced two stops and a near interception while giving up only two catches for nine yards in another excellent performance. His final grade was 79.0. Kicker Anders Carlson earned a career-best grade of 78.3, thanks in large part to his 57-yard field goal before the half.
One important grade to know
Rasheed Walker started at left tackle and gave up just one pressure over 26 pass-blocking snaps. Overall, the Packers offensive line gave up nothing more than five hurries. Second-year guard Sean Rhyan was excellent over 15 pass-blocking snaps.
The stat to know: Walker’s pass-blocking grade during the preseason was 87.8 over 75 pass-blocking snaps.