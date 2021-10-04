Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 4 vs. Steelers

The Green Bay Packers got 196 total yards from Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb and two takeaways and two fourth-down stops from the defense during Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 4 win over the Steelers:

Top 5 offense

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. WR Randall Cobb, 90.5

2. RB A.J. Dillon, 84.8

3. WR Davante Adams, 76.9

4. RB Aaron Jones, 74.2

5. QB Aaron Rodgers, 64.8

Cobb ran 23 routes from the slot, averaged 2.8 yards per route run, created five first downs or touchdowns and made a contested catch.

Dillon forced four misses tackles as a runner, created 40 yards after first contact and gained 13 yards after the catch on his one reception.

Adams caught six passes and gained 39 of his 64 receiving yards after the catch. He created four first downs.

Jones led the team with 46 yards after the catch as a receiver. He also forced two missed tacklers as a runner and had a 15-yard run.

Rodgers completed 18 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns from clean pockets. He was only pressured on 30 of 40 dropbacks.

Top 5 defense

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. DL Kingsley Keke, 91.3

2. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 84.8

3. OLB Rashan Gary, 78.2

4. OLB Chauncey Rivers, 71.5

5. S Adrian Amos, 65.8

Keke had two pressures, including a strip-sack, over 23 pass-rushing snaps. He also deflected a pass at the line.

Campbell had a quarterback hit and two stops against the run. Once again, he was solid in coverage, giving up only three yards after the catch on two completions into his area.

Gary had a team-high three pressures and a sack. He also had three stops and was the team’s highest-graded run defender.

Rivers had one stop against the run. He played 19 total snaps.

Amos had four tackles without a miss and gave up just one catch for nine yards in coverage.

Bottom 5 offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

1. TE Marcedes Lewis, 55.1

2. C Josh Myers, 52.1

3. TE Robert Tonyan, 46.6

4. RG Royce Newman, 44.2

5. TE Josiah Deguara, 29.2

Lewis was on the field for 23 snaps as a run blocker but received poor grades.

Myers gave up two pressures and was the team’s third-worst graded run blocker.

Tonyan ran 32 routes but caught only two passes for eight yards. Aaron Rodgers missed him twice while open down the field.

Newman gave up one pressure and the worst-graded run blocker along the offensive line.

Deguara was on the field for 16 run-blocking snaps but received very poor grades. He was also penalized once.

Bottom 5 defense

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21).

1. LB Oren Burks, 51.2

2. CB Issac Yiadom, 47.0

3. CB Eric Stokes, 44.4

4. DL TJ Slaton, 39.6

5. LB Ty Summers, 36.5

Burks missed two tackles and gave up three completions over 36 snaps.

Yiadom played only 18 snaps but gave up two catches for 41 yards, including a 30-yard completion setting up the Steelers’ final touchdown.

Stokes had the game-sealing interception, but he also allowed 10 catches for 82 yards and had two missed tackles. His four stops led the team.

Slaton played nine snaps, including five as a run defender, but didn’t grade highly against the run or as a rusher.

Summers played on nine snaps, but he was the Packers’ worst-graded run defender.

Other notables, special teams

Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark celebrates after recovering a funmble during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers missed a season-high eight tackles on defense, including eight by defensive backs.

Isaac Yiadom was the highest-graded special teams player after producing two tackles. Malik Taylor missed two tackles on special teams.

Kenny Clark had three stops against the run and a quarterback hit. He also recovered a fumble.

Preston Smith played 24 snaps as a pass-rusher but didn’t log a pressure. He injured his shoulder in the first quarter.

Aaron Rodgers had one “big-time throw” and one “turnover-worthy play.” He averaged 2.52 seconds to throw and created 15 total first downs or touchdowns as a passer or runner.

