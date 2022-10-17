Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 6 loss to Jets

The Green Bay Packers dropped a second-straight game on Sunday, losing by 17 points to the visiting New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Matt LaFleur’s team scored just three points in the first half and were then outscored 24-7 in the second half.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 6 loss to the Jets:

Top 5 offense

1. LT David Bakhtiari: 86.7

2. TE Marcedes Lewis: 84.7

3. TE Robert Tonyan: 77.2

4. C Josh Myers: 64.4

5. WR Allen Lazard: 60.3

Bakhtiari gave up just one pressure (against Carl Lawson) over 45 pass-blocking snaps and earned his best run-blocking grade of the season. Lewis graded out as an elite run-blocker over 14 run-blocking snaps. Tonyan caught 10 of 12 targets and created four first downs while averaging a season-high 2.43 yards per route run. Myers was the only offensive lineman to not give up a pressure in pass pro. Lazard made two of the biggest plays of the game, catching a 35-yarder in traffic and then hauling in a 25-yard touchdown.

Top 5 defense

1. OLB Kingsley Enagbare: 90.5

2. S Adrian Amos: 73.8

3. DL Dean Lowry: 73.1

4. OLB Preston Smith: 71.3

5. DL Kenny Clark: 69.8

Enagbare delivered a sack on only four pass-rushing snaps and held up fine over seven run-defense snaps on the edge. Amos had seven total tackles without a miss, gave up just one completion in coverage and had a pressure on a blitz. Lowry batted down a pass and had one stop against the run. Smith delivered three hurries and two stops against the run. Clark missed a tackle but had two pressures and a stop.

Bottom 5 offense

1. LG Jon Runyan: 42.8

2. WR Juwann Winfree: 43.4

3. WR Romeo Doubs: 45.6

4. RG Royce Newman: 47.6

5. RB A.J. Dillon: 48.0

Runyan gave up four pressures and earned the team’s lowest run-blocking grade while primarily facing Quinnen Williams. Winfree dropped his only target and didn’t have a catch despite running 10 routes. Doubs caught only four of seven targets for 21 yards on 47 routes. He also had a drop and caught only one of three contested targets. Newman gave up five pressures and a sack and was terrible on true pass sets. Dillon had two drops and produced only 11 yards on six targets as a receiver.

Bottom 5 defense

1. DL TJ Slaton: 33.6

2. CB Eric Stokes: 42.4

3. LB Quay Walker: 45.9

4. CB Rasul Douglas: 55.9

5. OLB Rashan Gary: 56.2

Slaton played 20 snaps but didn’t have a pressure or a tackle. Stokes gave up two catches for 57 yards over 21 coverage snaps, including a 41-yarder. Walker missed a tackle and earned the lowest run defense grade among front seven defenders. Douglas, who played 20 snaps in the slot, missed two tackles. Gary had a sack and three pressures but also missed two tackles and played the run poorly.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers: 59.3

Rodgers produced three big-time throws but also two turnover-worthy plays. He dropped back to pass 45 times but created only nine passing first downs. He averaged 6.0 yards per attempt and completed only 4-of-12 passes thrown 10 or more yards in the air. The Jets had him under pressure on 15 dropbacks.

Special teams

This was the Packers’ lowest-graded special teams performance of the season. Eric Wilson blocked a punt but had a 10-yard penalty, Keisean Nixon returned well but missed a tackle, and both Mason Crosby and Pat O’Donnell had a kick blocked.

