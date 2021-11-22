Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 11 at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers got an elite effort from Aaron Rodgers and the receivers in the passing game but were unable to overcome massive problems in the defensive secondary during a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 11 loss to the Vikings.

Top 5 offense

1. WR Davante Adams, 89.1

2. WR Equanimeous St. Brown, 83.7

3. QB Aaron Rodgers, 81.5

4. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 78.3

5. TE Josiah Deguara, 76.9

Rodgers had a perfect passer rating when targeting Adams, who made one contested catch and averaged 3.4 yards per route run, an elite number.

Brown turned his three touches into 54 yards. He created three missed tackles.

Rodgers had four “big time throws,” including four completions on passes thrown over 20 yards in the air. He destroyed the blitz, completing nine passes for 242 yards against extra pressure.

Valdes-Scantling averaged 3.84 yards per route run and had an average depth of target of almost 20 yards.

Deguara caught two passes, including his first touchdown, and received strong grades as a blocker, especially in the run game.

Top 5 defense

1. OLB Preston Smith, 88.2

2. DL Kingsley Keke, 84.7

3. DL Tyler Lancaster, 76.9

4. OLB Tipa Galeai, 76.7

5. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 71.3

Smith delivered five pressures, including two sacks and a forced fumble. He finished with a team-high four stops.

Keke produced three pressures on 20 pass-rushing snaps and had a run stop.

Lancaster had two impressive run stops and one pressure over 24 total snaps.

Galeai created two stops against the run, including a tackle short of the sticks on third down, and forced an incomplete pass.

Campbell had two quarterback hits and two stops, and he allowed only two completions for eight yards.

Bottom 5 offense

1. RT Billy Turner, 53.3

2. C Lucas Patrick, 54.4

3. WR Randall Cobb, 55.3

4. RG Royce Newman, 56.0

5. LG Jon Runyan, 61.0

Turner gave up two hurries and committed two penalties. He was also the lowest-graded run-blocker on the offensive line.

Patrick allowed three hurries and was flagged for a false start. He was the lowest-graded pass-blocker on the offensive line.

Cobb ran 30 routes but caught only one pass for 15 yards.

Newman allowed two pressures, including a quarterback hit, and was penalized once.

Runyan received a poor run-blocking grade and allowed one pressure.

Bottom 5 defense

1. CB Kevin King, 29.3

2. CB Eric Stokes, 32.8

3. S Henry Black, 43.4

4. LB Krys Barnes, 44.2

5. LB Oren Burks, 49.2

King allowed four catches on five targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins had a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting him.

Stokes gave up five catches on seven targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also missed a tackle.

Black allowed two catches and a touchdown on just 10 total snaps.

Barnes missed two tackles and gave up three catches on three targets for 41 yards.

Burks delivered two stops but graded out poorly against the run.

Other notables

The Packers defense delivered 21 pressures and 17 stops overall, but the defense’s top three cornerbacks (King, Stokes, Rasul Douglas) allowed 231 passing yards into their coverage.

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on 10 of 37 dropbacks (27 percent). Kirk Cousins was under pressure on 16 of 37 dropbacks (43.2 percent).

Cousins threw two touchdown passes while under pressure. Overall, he had three “turnover worthy plays” and almost lost a fumble.

Vikings safety Xavier Woods allowed 152 yards and two touchdowns into his coverage.

Kenny Clark had five pressures, all hurries.

Backup left tackle Yosh Nijman did not allow a pressure over seven pass-blocking snaps.

Running backs A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor both received strong grades as pass-blockers.

