Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players in preseason finale vs. Bills

The Green Bay Packers finished the preseason without a victory after being blanked by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in New York.

While the Bills played starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, Packers coach Matt LaFleur sat 31 players from his 80-man roster. Allen carved up the Packers early, helping the Bills create a 19-0 win.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ preseason loss to the Bills:

Top 5 offense

1. OL Royce Newman, 91.2 2. WR Malik Taylor, 85.1 3. TE Bronson Kaufusi, 83.3 4. LT Yosh Nijman, 76.4 5. LG Jon Runyan, 70.8 For the second time in three preseason games, Newman was the offense's highest-graded player. Overall, he was the NFL's highest-graded offensive linemen during the preseason (entering Sunday's games). Newman didn't allow a pressure over 10 pass-blocking snaps and received elite grades as a run blocker against the Bills starters. Taylor averaged 2.5 yards per route run, made one contested-catch along the sideline and created four first downs. He also forced a missed tackle. He was one of the NFL's most productive receivers during the preseason. Kaufusi played 26 total snaps and shined as a run-blocker over 15 run-blocking snaps. Nijman played 38 snaps at left tackle and 19 snaps at right tackle and gave up just one pressure, a quarterback hit on Jordan Love. He received high grades as a run blocker. Runyan played nine snaps at left guard and 17 at right guard. He gave up one hurry but was effective as a run blocker.

Top 5 defense

1. LB Isaiah McDuffie, 79.5 2. LB De'Jon Harris, 78.0 3. LB Ray Wilborn, 75.0 4. DL Willington Previlon, 72.9 5. S Innis Gaines, 72.3 McDuffie, a rookie, delivered a team-high three stops. He also had two pressures, including a sack. The Packers played him on 68 snaps. Harris had two hurries as a blitzer and didn't miss a tackle. Wilborn tied McDuffie with three stops, and he received the team's highest coverage grade overall. Previlon produced two pressures on 20 pass-rushing opportunities on the interior. (Rookie Jack Heflin led the team with four total pressures.) Gaines missed two tackles but also had three stops, including two in the passing games on short completions.

Bottom 5 offense

1. OL Cole Van Lanen, 50.0 2. TE Jace Sternberger, 47.2 3. RB A.J. Dillon, 43.6 4. QB Jordan Love, 43.5 5. TE Josiah Deguara, 38.1 Van Lanen gave up two pressures, including a quarterback hit, while playing 39 snaps at left guard. Sternberger received poor run-blocking grades and had the team's worst receiving grade. He was targeted twice (zero completions) on 23 routes run. His preseason was a disaster. Dillon carried seven times for only 18 yards and didn't break a tackle or create after contact. His long run was four yards. Love had the two turnover-worthy plays (including the interception), tanking his passing grade. Deguara, making his preseason debut, gave up a pressure in pass pro and caught just one pass for four yards.

Bottom 5 defense

1. OLB Tipa Galeai, 58.6 2. S Christian Uphoff, 58.5 3. OLB Chauncey Rivers, 53.7 4. CB Isaac Yiadom, 39.7 5. CB Rojesterman Farris, 33.7 Galeai had three pressures (all hurries) over 29 snaps but still received average grades as a rusher and run defender. Uphoff missed a tackle and was in coverage on one of Josh Allen's touchdown passes. Rivers had a clean-up sack off of Jonathan Garvin's pressure but he got dinged for a missed tackle and some issues in coverage. Yiadom gave up six catches for 78 yards and the opening touchdown pass. He also missed a tackle. Farris, who signed this week, gave up three catches for 39 yards in the second half.

Special teams, other notable grades

Cornerback Kabion Ento had a tackle on special teams and the highest grade overall on special teams. Isaac Yiadom was third in special teams grade. Rookie safety Christian Uphoff missed a tackle on special teams, hurting his argument for a roster spot. He had the worst special teams grade. JK Scott and Mason Crosby had identical punting grades. While Scott's punt traveled 55 yards compared to Crosby's 41, the net difference was only four yards (38 for Scott, 34 for Crosby). Jordan Love completed 83.3 percent of his passes and averaged 9.6 yards per attempt when kept clean in the pocket. His passing grade was 25.3 under pressure. When of his best throws, a strike to Malik Taylor on a free play, did come under pressure. Safety Henry Black was solid once again. He made five tackles without a miss. He looks like a lock. Rookie corner Shemar Jean-Charles gave up five catches on five targets while playing 44 snaps in the slot. The Packers delivered 21 total pressures but also missed 10 total tackles on defense.

