Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 5 at Bengals

The Green Bay Packers used 206 receiving yards from Davante Adams, two takeaways from the defense and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Packers are now 4-1 after starting the season with a Week 1 loss to the Saints.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 5 win over the Bengals.

Top 5 offense

1. WR Davante Adams, 93.0

2. TE Marcedes Lewis, 89.4

3. QB Aaron Rodgers, 79.5

4. RB A.J. Dillon, 72.2

5. RB Aaron Jones, 70.8

Adams averaged 5.6 yards per route run (elite), made three contested catches and created nine first downs or touchdowns. Of his 206 yards, 58 came after the catch.

Lewis forced two missed tackles on two catches and was terrific over seven pass-blocking snaps.

Rodgers was incredible from clean pockets, completing 23-of-28 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Two of his completions were thrown over 20 yards in the air.

Dillon had one run over 15 yards and was terrific in the passing game, catching four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown despite running only 10 routes.

Jones produced 89 yards after contact and forced seven missed tackles as a runner, with three runs over 10 yards.

Top 5 defense

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59).

1. DL Kenny Clark, 80.3

2. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 79.3

3. CB Kevin King, 76.2

4. OLB Rashan Gary, 71.0

5. OLB Jonathan Garvin, 69.7

Clark continued his impressive run of play by producing one pressure and three stops vs. the run.

Once again, Campbell was excellent against the run and in coverage. He tied Clark with a team-high three stops, and he had the big interception to start overtime.

King gave up only 17 yards receiving into his coverage and had two impressive tackles resulting in stops before exiting the game with a shoulder injury.

Gary delivered another quarterback hit, had three total stops and drew a holding penalty over 47 snaps.

Garvin had a career-high three pressures, including a quarterback hit, over 20 total snaps and eight pass-rushing snaps.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Robert Tonyan, 60.4

2. RT Billy Turner, 59.2

3. C Lucas Patrick, 50.6

4. WR Allen Lazard, 48.7

5. WR Equanimeous St. Brown, 43.5

Tonyan ran 24 routes but was targeted just twice, catching one for eight yards. He was also penalized once.

Turner gave up two pressures and received poor grades as a run blocker.

Patrick was excellent in pass protection (zero pressures allowed) but received the offensive line’s worst grade as a run blocker.

Lazard caught two passes for just six yards despite running 37 routes and was poor as a blocker. His miss on a perimeter block resulted in a negative play.

St. Brown ran seven routes but wasn’t targeted, and he whiffed on two different blocks in the run game.

Bottom 5 defense

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85).

1. CB Isaac Yiadom, 51.3

2. OLB LaDarius Hamilton, 44.3

3. DL TJ Slaton, 39.8

4. S Darnell Savage, 37.9

5. DL Tyler Lancaster, 30.1

Yiadom gave up two catches in coverage, including the game-tying two-point conversion to Tee Higgins.

Hamilton had two pressures but his grade was weighed down by a poor performance against the run.

Slaton shared a sack in the second half but struggled holding the point of attack against the run.

Savage was responsible for the long touchdown at the end of the first half but he did have five tackles, including two stops.

Lancaster played only 13 snaps but received the defense’s second-worst grade against the run.

Other notables, special teams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

Aaron Rodgers was under pressure on 13 of 41 dropbacks, or right around 32 percent of passing plays. The pressure on the quarterback was slightly higher than in previous weeks.

On play-action, Rodgers completed eight passes for 185 yards, good for 18.5 yards per attempt.

The Packers rushed for 133 yards, of which 115 came after first contact. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon forced eight missed tackles.

The Packers missed six special teams tackles, including two by Henry Black.

Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes gave up four catches for 82 yards to rookie Ja’Marr Chase. He also broke up a pass and dropped an interception.

Slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan gave up just one catch for Tyler Boyd.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry led the team with four pressures, including a sack.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled under pressure, but he killed the blitz, completing 7-of-8 passes for 73 yards when Joe Barry brought a blitz.

