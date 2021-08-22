Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players in preseason game vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers lost the team’s second-consecutive preseason game to start the 2021 season, falling 23-14 to the New York Jets on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur sat 32 players from the 85-man roster, providing opportunities for a host of young players.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ preseason loss to the Jets:

Top 5 offense

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

1. RB Kylin Hill, 91.8 2. G Jacob Capra, 90.6 3. G Royce Newman, 78.0 4. LT Yosh Nijman, 77.7 5. C Josh Myers, 75.4 Hill gained 35 yards after first contact and forced five missed tackles, caught two passes and looked strong in pass protection. He's the No. 3 running back. Capra, an undrafted free agent, played 16 snaps at right guard in the second half and received strong grades as a run blocker. Newman, the starter at right guard, didn't give up a pressure and was strong in the run game over 35 snaps. He's played well in both preseason games and is now a legit candidate to start in Week 1. Nijman played 46 snaps at left tackle and was once again solid as run and pass blocker. He didn't give up a single pressure over 23 pass-blocking snaps. Myers, the expected Week 1 starter at center, was solid over 11 snaps to start the contest.

Top 5 defense

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

1. DL Josh Avery, 83.6 2. DL Jack Heflin, 79.7 3. DL Kingsley Keke, 71.1 4. LB Isaiah McDuffie, 69.6 5. CB Shemar Jean-Charles, 68.7 Avery played only five snaps, but he made one run stop in the fourth quarter. Heflin created two pressures, both quarterback hits, and one of his two tackles was considered a stop. The undrafted rookie played 34 quality snaps along the defensive line. Keke had one pressure while playing only 12 snaps. His pass-rushing ability remains strong on the interior. McDuffie, a sixth-round pick, delivered two run stops over 19 snaps in the second half. Jean-Charles, a fifth-round pick, gave up two catches for 12 yards but received strong coverage and tackling grades. Once again, he played the majority of his snaps from the slot.

Story continues

Bottom 5 offense

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE Jace Sternberger, 48.6 2. RT Coy Cronk, 48.4 3. RB Patrick Taylor, 48.4 4. RB Dexter Williams, 42.4 5. QB Jake Dolegala, 37.5 Sternberger caught the touchdown pass, but he produced only five receiving yards despite running 20 routes, and his run blocking was once again poor. He remains inconsistent. Cronk, an undrafted rookie, allowed a sack and had a penalty over 16 snaps at right tackle. Taylor had a bad fumble to open the second half and didn't force a missed tackle over eight carries. Williams had a brutal drop on third down and did little as a runner. Dolegala's one pass was intercepted on an underthrown deep ball to Reggie Begelton.

Bottom 5 defense

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

1. DL Willington Previlon, 47.0 2. S Innis Gaines, 40.8 3. LB Oren Burks, 40.1 4. LB Kamal Martin, 39.9 5. S Will Redmond, 33.7 Previlon, who is fighting for a roster spot along the defensive line, had one pressure but received poor grades against the run. Gaines, coming off a strong preseason debut, missed a tackle against the run and gave up a touchdown pass. Burks, a standout in the preseason opener, gave up a first-down completion on third down and did nothing against the run early on. Martin, making his 2021 debut, had a quarterback hit on a blitz, but he missed a tackle and gave up two catches in coverage. Redmond played only nine snaps before departing with an injury. He had one of the team's worst grades in coverage.

Special teams, other notable grades

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

– Christian Uphoff, Kamal Martin and Kabion Ento delivered tackles on special teams. Jonathan Garvin (four snaps) had the best overall special teams grade. – Benkert was exceptionally good from a clean pocket, producing an adjusted completion percentage of 86.4. He was hurt by three drops. – Rookie Cole Van Lanen received strong pass-blocking grades for the second straight contest. He played right tackle and guard. – Malik Taylor's overall grade was hurt by one bad drop. He otherwise averaged 2.5 yards per route run. – Rookie defensive lineman TJ Slaton had a team-high three stops and two total pressures.

1

1