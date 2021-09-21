Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 2 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 performance with an 18-point win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Matt LaFleur’s team got star-quality performances from several players on both sides of the ball, propelling the Packers to a 35-17 victory.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Lions.

Top 5 offense

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

1. RB Aaron Jones, 88.1 2. WR Davante Adams, 87.4 3. WR Randall Cobb, 79.9 4. LG Jon Runyan, 79.6 5. TE Robert Tonyan, 77.9 Jones caught six passes and created five first downs or touchdowns while producing a team-high 53 yards after the catch. He also forced two missed tackles as a runner and created another 40 yards after first contact. Adams ran 31 routes, including 15 from the slot, and averaged 3.9 yards per route run, an elite number. His 50-yard catch was the play of the game. Cobb ran only six routes but still managed to catch three passes for 26 yards, including a third-down conversion. He averaged 4.33 yards per route run. Runyan, the first-time starter at left guard, played all 65 snaps and didn't give up a pressure. He received an elite pass-blocking grade. Tonyan caught all three of his targets for 52 yards. He delivered 40 yards after the catch – including two chunk plays on screens – and made a contested-catch up the seam for the go-ahead touchdown.

Top 5 defense

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

1. DL Kenny Clark, 85.8 2. LB De'Vondre Campbell, 81.0 3. OLB Preston Smith, 74.1 4. CB Eric Stokes, 72.1 5. LB Krys Barnes, 70.7 Clark delivered a team-high five pressure and three run stops over 48 snaps. He was dominant in the second half. Campbell gave up the touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson, but he also had five stops and an intereption. He was effective limiting yards after the catch on short completions into his zone. Smith had two pressures, including a quarterback hit, and he once again played the run well on the edge. He played 46 snaps. Stokes was credited with giving up the Lions first touchdown pass, but he didn't give up a completion on his final three targets and broke up two of the passes. He contested a fourth-down incompletion to Quintez Cephus that turned the game. Barnes recovered from Week 1 by creating three stops against the run and recovering a fumble.

Bottom 5 offense

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1. RB A.J. Dillon, 54.6 2. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 53.1 3. RG Royce Newman, 52.8 4. WR Allen Lazard, 51.0 5. TE Marcedes Lewis, 50.5 Dillon had a false start, and he allowed a pressure despite just two pass-blocking snaps. He forced three missed tackles as a runner but finished with only 18 yards. Valdes-Scantling didn't have a catch on four targets, although Aaron Rodgers missed him open at least three times. Newman gave up two pressures, including a sack, and was dinged for a holding penalty. He received poor grades as a run blocker. Lazard played 42 snaps but didn't have a target, and he received poor grades as a blocker overall. Like Lazard, Lewis didn't have a target and wasn't good in the run game.

Bottom 5 defense

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (left).

1. CB Kevin King, 57.0 2. S Adrian Amos, 56.8 3. CB Chandon Sullivan, 50.8 4. DL Tyler Lancaster, 46.1 5. DL Kingsley Keke, 44.5 King gave up three catches for a team-high 61 yards against his coverage, but he did have a pass breakup on third down. He played 22 snaps in the slot. Amos gave up four catches, including a drive-extending third down conversion in man coverage against T.J. Hockenson. He did make 10 tackles without a miss. Sullivan played only nine snaps in the slot but still gave up three catches for 43 yards. Lancaster was once again a mess against the run. He is getting moved off the ball far too consistently. Keke graded out as the worst defensive player for the second straight week. He isn't holding up against the run and isn't getting pressure. He was shut out again in Week 2.

Other notables, special teams

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

– Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 20 passes and threw all four touchdowns from a clean pocket. His average time to throw from a clean pocket? 2.31 seconds. The Lions only blitzed him six times. – Henry Black had the team's best special teams grade. He produced one tackle covering kicks. – Rashan Gary had a team-high two quarterback hits. Jonathan Garvin's lone pressure helped cause Campbell's interception. – Billy Turner gave up a team-high four pressures, all hurries. He's been shaky protecting the passer at right tackle to start 2021. – Elgton Jenkins had a rough one after a strong debut at left tackle. He gave up three pressures and a sack and committed a penalty.

