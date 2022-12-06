Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 13 win over Bears

A dominant pass-blocking effort combined with big plays in the fourth quarter helped the Green Bay Packers escape Soldier Field with a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers trailed by 10 points and 13 points in the first half but then dominated most of the second half and the fourth quarter, leading to a 28-19 win.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 13 win over the Bears:

Top 5 offense

1. LG Elgton Jenkins: 83.5

2. RB A.J. Dillon: 74.7

3. WR Christian Watson: 73.7

4. WR Allen Lazard: 72.2

5. RB Aaron Jones: 71.7

Jenkins didn’t give up a pressure and was the team’s highest-graded run blocker and pass blocker. Dillon had two runs over 15 yards, produced five first downs and caught three passes. Watson made a contested catch for a touchdown, produced three first downs as a receiver, drew two penalties and sealed the game with a 46-yard score. Lazard caught five passes and moved the chains on all five catches. Jones forced two missed tackles and gained a team-high 35 yards after the catch.

Top 5 defense

1. DL Devonte Wyatt: 87.7

2. CB Keisean Nixon: 83.5

3. CB Rasul Douglas: 79.0

4. DL TJ Slaton: 76.8

5. CB Jaire Alexander: 76.5

Wyatt had one stop against the run and graded out highly as a pass-rusher over nine snaps. Nixon missed a tackle on Justin Fields but also allowed just one catch in coverage and had an interception, earning himself an elite coverage grade. Douglas produced a stop against the run and pass. Slaton had a hurry and a run stop. Alexander gave up 121 receiving yards against his coverage but also created three stops and an interception.

Bottom 5 offense

1. WR Randall Cobb: 47.6

2. TE Robert Tonyan: 48.4

3. C Josh Myers: 53.1

4. WR Samori Toure: 53.7

5. TE Josiah Deguara: 54.3

Cobb ran 15 routes and was targeted four times but didn’t make a catch and had one drop. Tonyan ran 19 routes but finished with just 10 receiving yards, and he struggled in the run game. Myers gave up a pressure and graded out as the worst run-blocker along the offensive line. Toure created just one catch over 10 routes. Deguara was average as a blocker and didn’t have a catch over 10 snaps.

Bottom 5 defense

1. OLB Kingsley Enagbare: 36.2

2. DL Jarran Reed: 44.0

3. S Rudy Ford: 48.8

4. LB De’Vondre Campbell: 53.5

5. OLB Jonathan Garvin: 54.9

Enagbare had two hurries and didn’t miss a tackle, but he earned a terrible run defense grade. Reed played 21 pass-rushing snaps but created just one pressure, and he also struggled against the run. Ford missed a tackle, gave up two catches in coverage and wasn’t up to the task against the run. Campbell had three stops but also gave up seven catches in coverage. Garvin produced one hurry and one assisted tackle over 19 snaps.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers: 62.4

Rodgers averaged 3.34 seconds per dropback and had one “big time throw” and zero “turnover worthy plays.” He was 0-for-4 on passes thrown over 20 yards and averaged only 6.3 yards per attempt from clean pockets. Over 32 dropbacks, Rodgers was under pressure on just five plays, and the Bears only blitzed him four times. The Packers’ pass-blocking grade from Sunday was the best of the season.

Special teams

Dean Lowry was the highest-graded special teamer after blocking a field goal. Eric Wilson ranked second after making a pair of tackles. Innis Gaines committed a penalty, and Corey Ballentine missed a tackle. Pat O’Donnell only averaged a net of 38.7 yards per punt. Overall, the Packers were given their top special teams grade of the season.

