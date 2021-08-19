Packers pay homage to 1950s between Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi eras with alternate uniforms

The Green Bay Packers are throwing back to the 1950s with a new uniform that will debut at Lambeau Field in Week 7.

The history-inspired threads are the 50s Classic Uniform inspired by the 1950-53 version of the Packers' apparel. It was the second time the team wore the green and gold in its history, which dates to 1919. The first green-and-gold iteration was in the mid-to-late 1930s. Most of the early decades were blue and yellow.

A history-inspired look with a modern vibe.



Introducing the #Packers 50s Classic Uniform 🟩🟨#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BOPu6U7dKC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 19, 2021

The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes reminiscent of the Kelly green style of the 1950s. The team then wore green or gold pants with the jerseys. This season the Packers will wear matching Kelly green pants with gold stripes and Kelly green socks.

"The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization's rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team's success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform."

Story continues

The Packers finished at or above .500 only twice in the decade following Curly Lambeau's departure in 1949, but things began to turn around for the franchise in 1959 with the arrival of Vince Lombardi. In 1960 they made it back to the title game for the first time since 1944 and went on to win three championships and two Super Bowls under Lombardi. Meanwhile, the NFL grew in popularity couple with increasing television exposure and the Packers were able to begin the process of constructing iconic Lambeau Field.

The uniforms will debut at home against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 24. NFL third jersey program rules stipulate a team can wear the alternate up to three times per season, but no more than two home contests, over a five-year period.

More from Yahoo Sports: