The top seed in the NFC could be decided by the Week 15 game between the Rams and Packers. Green Bay once again has an advantage, in more ways than one.

Beyond the fact that the Packers play in a much weaker division (anything other than 6-0 against the Lions, Bears, and Vikings should be regarded as a major disappointment) and the fact that the game will be played at Lambeau Field and the fact that the game will be played at night on December 19, the Packers picked up one extra edge by virtue of the decision to skip the traditional post-London bye.

The Packers host the Patriots in Week Four, before traveling to London to “host” the Giants. Next comes a home game against the Jets, with the bye deferred until later in the year. Appearing last night on NFL Network, coach Matt LaFleur told Steve Mariucci that the Packers specifically wanted to save the week off for later.

Later comes just in time, giving them 15 days between a 1:00 p.m. ET game at the Bears and the Monday night visit from the Rams.

The good news for the Rams is that they play the Raiders the prior Thursday, giving them a few extra days to prepare. Regardless, the Packers get ample time to rest and ready themselves for what could be a top-seed elimination game, one that could force the Ram to return to Green Bay in late January — unless the Packers once again trip over their own feet in the divisional round at home.

Packers pass on post-London bye, get two weeks to get ready for Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk