Packers pass on franchise tag for Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones

Tuesday’s deadline for using the franchise tag passed without the Green Bay Packers placing the tag on Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones.

Jones has an expiring contract and will become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year opens next Wednesday.

The Packers could have used the tag to hold onto Jones for another year at around $8 million in 2021. Instead, the cap-strapped Packers will hold out hope that the team can figure out a long-term deal with Jones, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020, before he hits free agency.

Over the last two seasons, Jones has gained 3,017 total yards and scored 30 touchdowns. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored at least 10 total touchdowns each of the last two years.

Although general manager Brian Gutekunst said the tag was an option for keeping Jones, the Packers were hampered by a shrinking salary cap. The team still needs to shed around $12 million to get under the salary cap floor by the start of the new league year.

The following teams used the franchise tag on players before the deadline:

Broncos: S Justin Simmons

Jets: S Marcus Maye

Washington Football Team: G Brandon Scherff

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin

Jaguars: T Cam Robinson

Giants: DL Leonard Williams

Bears: WR Allen Robinson

Panthers: T Taylor Moton

Saints: S Marcus Williams

