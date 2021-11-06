Packers pass on activating LT David Bakhtiari, who won’t play vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers will wait for one more week before bringing back All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. The team passed on activating him from the PUP list on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers have until Wednesday of next week (Nov. 10) to activate Bakhtiari to the 53-man roster or he will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.

Bakhtiari has been practicing with the Packers since his window to return opened on Oct. 20. The team is clearly being as cautious as possible with an important player coming off a significant injury. He tore his ACL during practice on Dec. 31 of last year.

Coach Matt LaFleur said last month that Bakhtiari would be day to day, but the team wouldn’t put him at any added risk by returning him too soon.

“I said a long time ago, it’s day to day,” LaFleur said. “But the last thing we want to do is put him at further risk. He’s coming off a really significant injury. He looks great. He worked his tail off. He put a lot of hours in. We just want to make sure the timing is right.”

With Bakhtiari out another week, Elgton Jenkins will be expected to make his sixth straight at left tackle.

The Packers did activate receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve and elevate quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

