Packers parting ways with Josh Jones

Safety Josh Jones wanted the Packers to trade him this offseason, but he reported to training camp as a member of the team this summer.

Jones won’t be heading into the regular season with the team, however. Jones announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that the Packers have informed him that he’s been dropped from the roster.

Jones was a second-round pick in 2017 and played 29 games for the team over the last two seasons. He started 12 of those games and recorded 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Jones will be subject to waivers and will become a free agent if the other 31 teams pass on the chance to claim him.