Packers get pair of compensatory draft picks, including a fourth-rounder

The Green Bay Packers are adding a pair of compensatory draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The NFL announced the full list of compensatory picks on Tuesday, and the Packers received one in the fourth round and another in the seventh round.

The fourth-round pick is No. 140 overall; the seventh-rounder is No. 258.

The Packers were given the picks for losing center Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers) and running back Jamaal Williams (Detroit Lions) during unrestricted free agency last offseason.

With two additional picks, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will now have nine in the 2022 draft.

The Packers were one of 10 teams to get multiple compensatory picks. Green Bay now ranks third in compensatory picks all-time, with 47 since 1994.

The Packers received three compensatory picks last year.