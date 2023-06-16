Packers go paintballing for team-building activity to end offseason workout program

As is the case most years, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur cancelled Thursday’s final mandatory minicamp practice in favor of a team-building activity. The event? Paintballing.

After a day of fun, the Packers have now finished the offseason workout program and won’t reconvene until training camp at the end of July.

The team’s official site documented the activities from a paintball course outside of Green Bay with over 90 photos:

Offense wore white uniforms, the defense wore green.

The course was at Commando Paintball Sports in Little Suamico, just north of Green Bay.

Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players report back to Green Bay for training camp on July 21. Veterans are to report by July 25. The first practice is scheduled for July 26.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire