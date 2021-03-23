Packers paid QB Aaron Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus

The Green Bay Packers did not use Aaron Rodgers’ roster bonus in 2021 to create salary-cap space.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers paid Rodgers’ $6.8 million roster bonus on Friday, meaning it won’t be converted into a signing bonus as part of a contract restructure.

The team could have made the conversion to free up cap space this year. Converting the money into a signing bonus would have prorated the cap hit over the final three years of Rodgers’ contract, freeing cap dollars now but adding dollars to the caps of the final two years.

Rodgers still has $14.7 million in a base salary that can be converted into a signing bonus if the Packers want to do a simple restructure. The team can also work with Rodgers on an extension that could lower his cap hit in 2021 – currently at an NFL-high $37.2 million – and add years onto his deal, providing a stronger financial commitment to the MVP quarterback past this season.

The Packers used the conversion of roster bonuses for several veteran players, including Adrian Amos and Za’Darius Smith, to create cap space before the start of the new league year.

According to Demovsky, a contract restructure or extension is still possible for Rodgers. Mike Silver of NFL Network reported Monday that the team is working on a restructure.

The Packers, who drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year, have options. They can leave Rodgers’ contract alone and play the situation out year-by-year. They can do a simple restructure of Rodgers’ deal to help now but potentially complicate the decision on Rodgers or Love later. Or they can do a big extension or restructure and commit to Rodgers fully, creating a Jimmy Garoppolo situation for Love.

List