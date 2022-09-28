Packers P Pat O’Donnell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

The award is a first for O’Donnell, who arrived in Green Bay this past offseason after eight seasons in Chicago.

On Sunday, O’Donnell placed five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, all five ended up inside the 15-yard line, including one at the 2-yard line. He had a net average of 44.7 yards and forced three fair catches.

Paul Bretl of Packers Wire highlighted how well the punt coverage has been through the first three weeks of the 2022 season.

O’Donnell becomes the third Packers punter to win the award, joining Craig Hentrich and Tim Masthay. He is the first Packers player to win Special Teams Player of the Week since Mason Crosby in Week 3 of last year.

