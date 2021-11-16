Packers overtake Cardinals for top seed in NFC

After 10 weeks of the NFL season, there was another change at the top of the NFC standings. The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, with both teams at 8-2 on the season and with Green Bay holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona because of their Week 8 win in Arizona, there is a new No. 1 in the conference.

This is what the playoff picture looks like after 10 weeks.

The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers are all in the mix at 4-5, half a game behind the Panthers.

What happened in Week 10

The Packers shut out the Seattle Seahawks 17-0.

The Cardinals, missing Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds, DeAndre Hopkins and two starting offensive linemen, lost 34-10 to the Panthers.

The Cowboys walloped the Falcons 43-3.

The Buccaneers lost to Washington 29-19.

The Rams lost to the 49ers 31-10 on Monday night.

The Saints were on their bye.

The Panthers beat the Cardinals 34-10 in Cam Newton’s return. He rushed for a touchdown and passed for another in his first two plays of the year.

Coming up in Week 11

The Packers are on the road against the Vikings.

The Cardinals travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

The Cowboys will face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a battle between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

The Buccaneers host the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Rams are on their bye.

The Saints play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

The Panthers host Washington as Newton will face former head coach Ron Rivera.

