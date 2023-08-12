Packers OT Luke Tenuta carted off with ankle injury

It was a tough night for Green Bay's right tackles.

Zach Tom started and Caleb Jones later replaced him when Tom moved to center, but Jones injured his right ankle late in the first half. Luke Tenuta replaced Jones.

With 13:21 left in the third quarter, Packers running back Patrick Taylor rolled onto the back of Tenuta's right leg. Tenuta remained down on the field and needed a cart to get off the field.

Most of the team wished Tenuta well before his trip back to the training room, which is usually a sign of a serious injury.

Tenuta played seven offensive snaps and 18 on special teams in three games last season for the Packers in his only career action. He entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2022.

Rasheed Walker replaced Tenuta at right tackle.

The Packers also lost running back Tyler Goodson to a shoulder injury.