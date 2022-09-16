Packers OT Elgton Jenkins practices in full capacity for first time since ACL injury

For the first time since suffering a torn ACL in Week 11 of last season, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins was able to complete a full practice. On the final injury report of Week 2, Jenkins was listed as a full participant during Friday’s practice.

Although unclear if his participation on Friday signals a return to the playing field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, it is still a significant step in the recovery process of a significant injury and should mean – barring a setback, of course – that his return is imminent.

Jenkins suffered the injury on Nov. 21, 2021, and then missed the last six games of the regular season and the Packers’ lone playoff game. He started training camp on the PUP list but was activated in August and started the regular season on the 53-man roster, although the Packers did hold him out of Week 1. Limited participation during the leadup to the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings likely played a large factor in keeping Jenkins out.

The Packers will now wait and see how Jenkins responds to a full practice. If fine, Jenkins could start at right tackle on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears or make his season debut a week later when the Packers go to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 3.

The Packers listed Jenkins as questionable on the final injury report.

Although he started eight games at left tackle last season, Jenkins is the expected starter at right tackle – meaning either David Bakhtiari (who is also questionable to play in Week 2) or Yosh Nijman would be the starter on the left side.

Jenkins’ return could provide a stabilizing effect for the entire offensive line. If Jenkins is a starter at right tackle, it likely would push Royce Newman inside to right guard and remove Jake Hanson – who struggled in Week 1 – from the starting lineup.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night.

