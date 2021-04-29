Packers get OT Dillon Radunz in Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the GreenBay Packers in final mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

The pick: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

The reasoning: “If Elijah Moore were to fall, I think the Packers would take him, even though it’s been 19 years since they picked a wide receiver in Round 1 (Javon Walker, 2002). With Moore off the board in this scenario, Green Bay finds a fit on the offensive line in Radunz, who is one of the most underrated players in the draft. He is very similar to David Bakhtiari from a size and athletic testing perspective.”

Our breakdown: A slight surprise here, especially with Rashod Bateman still on the board. Jeremiah mentions the Packers’ interest in Moore, but he went seven picks earlier. Radunz has been talked about more and more as a possible late first-rounder, and his athletic testing profile, length (34″ arms) and potential versatility along the offensive line make him a possible pick for the Packers at 29. Radunz is Jeremiah’s 37th overall player, so this is a little bit of a reach even on his board. However, the Packers have offensive line needs after losing Corey Linsley, Rick Wagner and Lane Taylor. In time, Radunz could compete to be the starting right tackle or at a spot along the interior. In fact, there’s a chance he could play all five offensive line spots. The Packers love collegiate left tackles with positional versatility.

The player info

Height: 6-5

Weight: 301

40-yard dash: 5.12

Vertical leap: 32.0″

Broad jump: 9-4

Three-cone: 7.26

Short shuttle: 4.57

Bench press: 24

RAS: 9.28

