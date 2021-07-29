New Packers OT Dennis Kelly pulls clever prank during first practice in Green Bay

No, that’s not David Bakhtiari back at practice for #Packers, that’s new OL Dennis Kelly wearing Bakhtiari’s jersey for his first practice in GB. pic.twitter.com/HC56posKjM — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) July 29, 2021

We know new Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Dennis Kelly has a sense of humor.

On the first day of practice with his new team on Thursday, Kelly pulled a clever prank on unsuspecting observers at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.

Instead of wearing his team-issued No. 79 uniform, Kelly donned David Bakhtiari’s No. 69, giving the impression that the All-Pro left tackle had come off the PUP list and was miraculously ready to begin practicing despite tearing his ACL on Dec. 31 of last year.

The two are both tall and lean offensive tackles with long dark hair flowing out of the back of their helmets, making it difficult to determine that the player wearing Bakhtiari’s uniform was actually the new guy in town.

Bakhtiari’s brother, Eric, was quick to celebrate the fact that the prank got at least one reporter at practice:

We’re all in preseason form. I fell for it. That’s not actually David Bakhtiari. Dennis Kelly already messing with us on Day 1. pic.twitter.com/3rHViIdcYD — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 29, 2021

Kelly, a veteran who has played over 100 career games in the NFL, looks like he’ll fit right in with the Packers offensive line group.

Story continues

To learn more about Kelly and read comments about the new offensive tackle from coach Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst, click here.

Related