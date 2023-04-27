Packers get OT Darnell Wright in Mel Kiper’s final 2023 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2023 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

The pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The reasoning: “When the Packers swapped picks with the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers deal, putting them ahead of the Patriots, my first thought was an offensive tackle. Wright, who started 42 games in college, is a plug-and-play right tackle. Green Bay also could go for top pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid (Utah).”

Our breakdown: A sensible pick with a good chance of happening. Selecting big, athletic players along the line of scrimmage in the first half of the first round usually makes sense, and the Packers have a long-term need at offensive tackle, a premium position. David Bakhtiari might only be in Green Bay for one more season, and Yosh Njiman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Taking Wright at No. 13 would immediately solve the right tackle problem, possibly in 2023 but definitely years into the future. He made 42 starts at Tennessee, including 27 at right tackle and another 13 on the left side. He shut down Will Anderson in his matchup in 2022 and ended his career without giving up a sack in 19 straight games. Wright has tremendous size, elite athleticism and a ton of experience facing pass-rushers in the SEC, and his arrow is pointed straight up after a terrific senior season.

The player info

Darnell Wright

Height: 6-5

Weight: 333

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 5.01

Vertical leap: 29″

Broad jump: 9-7

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: 4.72

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.68

Pre-draft visit: Yes

Packers hosting Tennessee OT Darnell Wright on official pre-draft visit

