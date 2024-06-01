Packers to open training camp practices on Monday, July 22

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy revealed the team’s first practice of training camp in 2024 will be held the morning of Monday, July 22.

Murphy said the Packers will have a practice at 10:30 a.m. and then hold the annual meeting of shareholders at 3:00 p.m. inside Lambeau Field.

“We are hoping that many shareholders will come into town for the weekend and stay to watch practice and attend the meeting,” Murphy wrote in his monthly Q&A post at Packers.com.

The full training camp schedule won’t be finalized until later in the offseason. Last year, the schedule wasn’t released until mid-June, and the team reported for camp on Tuesday, July 25 and opened camp with a practice on Wednesday, July 26.

Rookies and injured players report before the veterans.

The Packers have two joint practices and three preseason games on the 2024 schedule. Matt LaFleur’s team will go to Denver to have a joint practice with the Broncos and then host the Baltimore Ravens for a joint practice before the preseason finale.

The Packers still have a few portions of the offseason workout program to get through first. The team has OTAs on June 3-4 and June 6 before a mandatory three-day minicamp running June 11-13.

