Packers open to TE Marcedes Lewis returning in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers are open to veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis returning in 2021.

“The way he prepares, the way he takes care of himself, even after a lengthy career like he’s had, what we ask him to do he’s still able to do at a very high level,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, via the team’s official site. “He’s very important to Matt (LaFleur) and our offense but also to me and our whole team. You can’t have enough guys that are wired like him in your building.”

The interest appears to be mutual. Lewis, who turns 37 in May, wants to play in 2021 and prefers to stay with the Packers.

“I’m definitely going to keep playing,” Lewis told TMZ Sports last month. “It’d be good if it was in Green Bay, we’ll see.”

Lewis has signed three straight one-year deals with the Packers. Underused during his one and only season under coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, Lewis has been employed effectively and consistently as an in-line blocking tight end for Matt LaFleur over the last two seasons. After playing just 190 snaps in 2018, he was on the field for 909 total in 2019 and 2020.

Pro Football Focus has graded Lewis as one of the best run-blocking tight ends in football during each of the last two seasons. As currently constructed, the Packers roster doesn’t have a natural replacement for what Lewis does within Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Now 15 seasons into his NFL career, Lewis is a respected presence in the Packers locker room and a close friend of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers gave Lewis a one-year, $2.25 million deal last year. Although Gutekunst is working to get under the salary cap before the start of the new league year, he can likely find enough money to get another similar deal done with Lewis to ensure he’s back in Green Bay for a fourth season in 2021.

List

16 most improved Packers players from 2020 season

Recommended Stories

  • What Packers should do with their restricted free agents

    The Packers have six players becoming restricted free agents, including Robert Tonyan. Here's what they should do with all six.

  • Broncos will tender Phillip Lindsay, Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson as restricted free agents

    The Broncos went into last offseason talking about a possible contract extension for running back Phillip Lindsay, but he wound up playing out the year on an exclusive rights free agent tender. An extension remains possible, but it doesn’t appear it will come before Lindsay is tendered again this offseason. General Manager George Paton said [more]

  • Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency

    Breaking down the Packers' biggest needs entering free agency.

  • White House defends Biden’s ‘Neanderthal thinking’ comment on ending mask mandates

    Texas governor Greg Abbott, who lifted face covering requirement, said it was ‘not the type of word a president should be using’ Visitors to the Alamo in San Antonio wear face masks on 3 March. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP The White House has defended Joe Biden’s criticism of the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi, after the president called their decisions to end mask mandates “Neanderthal thinking”. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, emphasized that the president was comparing the governors’ actions to “the behavior of a Neanderthal, just to be very clear, the behavior”. She also said Biden’s comments were “a reflection of his frustration” about Americans not following public health guidance to limit their risk of contracting coronavirus. “I don’t think his view on mask wearing is a secret,” Psaki said at the Thursday White House briefing. “And I’m certain when he speaks with them next, he will convey that directly.” The US president had said on Wednesday that the country was on the “cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease” with the distribution of vaccines and added: “The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine.” The Texas governor Greg Abbott hit back at Biden on Wednesday, telling CNBC that the comment was “not the type of word that a president should be using”. Abbott, who has often been criticized for his anti-immigrant rhetoric, then accused the president of “releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had Covid,” calling it a “Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the Covid situation”. Addressing Abbott’s comments on Thursday, Psaki said: “We’re about facts around here. That is not factual.” She added that it was also the responsibility of state and local governments to test-and-trace. Abbott appeared to be referencing recent reporting from Telemundo, which found that some migrants released by border patrol in Brownsville, Texas, subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Since the city started testing in January, 108 migrants had tested positive, roughly 6% of all those who took a test, the report said. Abbott’s move to reopen Texas and drop its mask mandate goes against advice from top US health officials, who have repeatedly urged states not to completely lift Covid-19 restrictions as they warned of a potential fourth surge in coronavirus cases fueled by new variants. “We’ve been very clear that now is not the time to release all restrictions. The next month or two is really pivotal,” said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday. The president on Tuesday announced that the US expects to have enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that the drugmaker Merck would help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s shot that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last weekend for emergency use. But officials in many states have been easing restrictions, some far more than others. Abbott moved to lift his state’s mask-wearing mandate and a host of other limitations, while Mississippi also rescinded its mask mandate beginning on Wednesday. Michigan’s Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer eased capacity limits on restaurants and public and residential gatherings. New York announced that arts and entertainment could resume indoors, at 33% capacity, in April. In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said residents should continue to wear masks in public, but it was time for more limits on businesses to be eased. Texas will be the most populous US state that does not require residents to wear face coverings. The mayor of the state’s largest city, Houston, disagreed with the move. “It’s a step in the wrong direction, unless the governor is trying to deflect what happened a little more than two weeks ago with the winter storm,” Sylvester Turner said, adding: “I’m very disappointed … it makes no sense.”

  • Spacewalkers finish solar panel prep for station power boost

    Spacewalking astronauts completed the first round of prep work Friday for new solar panels, part of a major power upgrade at the International Space Station. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi installed mounting brackets and struts for the improved solar wings due to arrive in June. Toward the end of the seven-hour spacewalk, Rubins reported a mark on the index finger of her right glove, where she had earlier said there was some peeling and perhaps a tiny hole in the outer layer.

  • U.N. condemns up to 23 killings in Iran's border area with Pakistan

    At least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 have been killed in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces have used lethal force against fuel couriers from ethnic minorities and protesters, the United Nations said on Friday. Iran is investigating an incident in which at least two Iranians were shot dead this week at the border with Pakistan, and Islamabad has handed over the body of one of the victims, the Iranian foreign ministry said a week ago.

  • Dream scenario for Clemson WR Amari Rodgers: Second round to Packers

    Aaron Rodgers to Amari Rodgers? Going to the Packers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft would be a dream scenario for the Clemson WR.

  • NBA All-Star Game referees eager to represent peers, Atlanta

    The only instances of NBA referees Tom Washington, Tony Brown and Courtney Kirkland all officiating together are some offseason pro-am games in Atlanta, the city they all call home. The trio was chosen as the officiating crew for this year’s All-Star Game, and those selections are significant for a number of reasons — including that they get to represent Atlanta and that all three are graduates of historically Black institutions, a primary focus of this game from a charitable and exposure standpoint. Washington is working the game for the third time, Brown for the second time and Kirkland also for the second time.

  • Two former Badgers receive NFL Scouting Combine invites

    Two former Wisconsin Badgers received invites today to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. Rachad Wildgoose is ranked No. 239 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft . Cole Van Lanen is ranked No. 383 overall prospect in the class

  • Republicans To White House: Limit Infrastructure Spending To Roads And Bridges

    As the Biden administration looks ahead to the "recovery" portion of its Build Back Better plan while the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is considered in the Senate, Republicans are drawing a line across the road when it comes to infrastructure investment. After a White House meeting Thursday that included President Joe Biden and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he made it clear that for an infrastructure bill to happen, Republican priorities had to be considered. "It cannot be a ‘my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said. "First and foremost, a highway bill cannot grow into a multitrillion-dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support. We have to be responsible, and a bill whose cost is not offset will lose Republican support. Second, a transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill that primarily focuses on fundamental transportation needs, such as roads and bridges. Republicans won't support another Green New Deal disguising itself as a transportation bill." Graves' warning shot comes a day after the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the nation's infrastructure a grade of C- and said it would require $2 trillion over 10 years to fix. Remarking on ASCE's assessment on Wednesday — and contradicting Graves' warning — Buttigieg emphasized that infrastructure "is more than roads and bridges and power grids and ports. It's about investing in a way that creates millions of good jobs that last. It's about choices to combat climate change, and it's about building our infrastructure in a way that makes our country a more equitable place for everyone." Also in conflict with Graves are the investment numbers rolled out by Biden during his 2020 election campaign, which included not only $1.3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure but a $2 trillion "accelerated investment" over his first term that included a low-carbon transportation strategy to meet his climate change goals. Buttigieg said on Wednesday that infrastructure is one of the most bipartisan things the administration is taking on. "This isn't just a red state versus blue state issue or rural versus urban, it's a national issue, and the benefits are enormous — maybe a once-in-a-lifetime moment to invest," he said. "Interest rates are at historic lows, unemployment is higher than it should be, and there's never been a better reason for politicians, regardless of party or ideology, to want to get this done." But Graves asserted on Thursday that rural infrastructure needs were left behind in the COVID relief package, citing the $30 billion in transit funding included by Democrats and benefits primarily urban areas. "Republicans are eager to work on bipartisan solutions, but it will take a willingness to compromise and a good faith effort to consider Republican priorities," he said. "We all have the same goal of improving America's transportation infrastructure, but we cannot overlook broad sections of the country in the process." Related articles: Infrastructure upgrade: US improves from D+ to C- Biden's plan to energize last-mile road safety Joe Biden wants to launch low-carbon transportation strategy Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWorkhorse Lawyers Up In Mail Truck Contract Dispute With Postal ServiceDaily Infographic: Has Amazon Spoiled Whole Foods?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New York lawmakers vote to strip Cuomo of pandemic emergency powers

    New York lawmakers on Friday voted to repeal the emergency powers Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was granted last year to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.Why it matters: The measure comes as Cuomo faces mounting criticism over his handling of the pandemic in nursing homes, and sexual harassment allegations. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Friday's bill strips Cuomo of his authority to issue new directives. Current directives can remain in place, but will have greater legislative oversight. The measure passed the state Senate in a 43-20 vote with all Republicans opposing the legislation, saying it did not go far enough. The State Assembly voted 107-43 in favor of the bill later Friday. The measure now heads to Cuomo's desk. Democrats have a veto proof majority, though Cuomo said earlier this week that he supports the bill, per CNN. What they're saying: “I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) said in a statement Friday.“This legislation creates a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected.” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said, “These temporary emergency powers were always meant to be that — temporary," per local news channel PIX11. Heastie added that by "immediately repealing the temporary emergency powers ... we can establish better communication and collaboration with our local communities and help preserve the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers as we see the light at the end of the tunnel of this devastating and deadly healthcare crisis.”Cuomo acknowledged last month that he made a "mistake" by not releasing the full data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths when lawmakers and others requested the information, but he defended his team's handling of the pandemic.Separately, he has apologized for acting in a way that made women feel "uncomfortable," but insisted he has "never touched anyone inappropriately."Go deeper: Cuomo advisers reportedly altered July COVID-19 nursing homes reportMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Washington's latest political war? It's over 'Neanderthal thinking'

    A new Washington debate has evolved over President Joe Biden accusing Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves of "Neanderthal thinking" for their decisions to repeal mask mandates. "And the last thing, the last thing, the last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it," Biden said Wednesday. Since then, Republicans, pushing back, have rushed to the defense of Neanderthals, an ancient species of cave-dwellers who lived across Europe and Asia before going extinct 40,000 years ago.

  • Mars rover Perseverance goes for its first test drive

    The Mars rover Perseverance has successfully conducted its first test drive on the Red Planet, the US space agency NASA said on Friday. The six-wheeled rover travelled about 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) in 33 minutes on Thursday, NASA said. It drove four meters forward, turned in place 150 degrees to the left, and then backed up 2.5 meters, leaving tyre tracks in the Martian dust. "This was our first chance to 'kick the tyres' and take Perseverance out for a spin," said Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility test bed engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Zarifian said the test drive went "incredibly well" and represented a "huge milestone for the mission and the mobility team."

  • 7 predictions on the Chicago Bears and free agency

    As the Bears head into free agency, we're predicting expected cuts, re-signings and a predictable move with WR Allen Robinson.

  • Forget IBM, Amazon Is a Better Cloud Computing Stock

    Over the past decade, IBM (NYSE: IBM) has attempted to reinvent itself as a cloud services company through big investments and acquisitions. IBM plans to spin off its managed IT services unit into another company later this year, then focus on expanding the "new" IBM's hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services to generate sustainable revenue growth again. Amazon established Amazon Web Services (AWS) nearly two decades ago to provide internet-based computing services.

  • Is it Black Friday? Amazon must think so, given this epic sale on Sony headphones—starting at $10

    There’s no way headphones this good should be so cheap, so grab a pair while they’re up to 50 percent off.

  • Jalen Ramsey breaks down why Aaron Donald should be in MVP conversation

    Jalen Ramsey made a strong case for why Aaron Donald should be in MVP talks every year, calling him the best player in the NFL.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.