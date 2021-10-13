Packers use open roster spot to sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown from practice squad

With an open roster spot, a need at wide receiver and no more elevation options, the Green Bay Packers signed Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

St. Brown, who has been on the practice squad all season, played in three of the Packers’ first five games as a gameday roster elevation. He was elevated once as a COVID-19 replacement (vs. Steelers) and twice as a regular elevation (vs. Lions, at Bengals), meaning he was out of options if the Packers wanted him on the field for Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Teams are allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad only twice per season.

St. Brown, a 2018 draft pick of the Packers, played 29 snaps on offense and 20 on special teams during his three appearances this season. He caught one pass for zero yards and made two tackles.

The Packers likely needed St. Brown with Marquez Valdes-Scantling still on injured reserve for at least another week.

The team replaced St. Brown on the practice squad by signing cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who visited on Tuesday.

The Packers also designated tight end Dominique Dafney for return from injured reserve. He doesn’t take up a roster spot until he is officially activated from injured reserve, and the Packers now have three weeks to bring him back, put him back on injured reserve or release him.

