One Packers’ edge rusher teased his return in an Instagram post earlier this week and now it’s official.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference that Za'Darius Smith will return to practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Smith has been out with a back injury that required surgery since September. He appeared in the Packers’ season-opening loss to New Orleans but missed the rest of the regular season.

In Smith’s first two seasons with Green Bay, he put up a combined 26.0 sacks. He could provide a significant boost to the Packers’ pass rush through the postseason.

Rashan Gary led the club with 9.5 sacks and had 28 quarterback hits. Preston Smith had 9.0 sacks with 17 QB hits.

Packers open practice window for Za’Darius Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk