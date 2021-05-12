Packers will open 2021 season on the road against New Orleans Saints

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers will be on the road to start the 2021 NFL season.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, the Packers will play the Saints in New Orleans for Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Sept. 12 game will be an afternoon kickoff and FOX’s America’s Game of the Week.

The full NFL schedule will be released later Wednesday.

The Packers beat the Saints on the road in Week 3 last season, using 24 second-half points to escape the Superdome with a 37-30 victory.

This will be the first time the Packers and Saints have played in back-to-back seasons since 2011-12.

The Packers (13-3) and Saints (12-4) combined for 25 regular-season wins last season, but both have question marks at quarterback. Drew Brees retired from the NFL this offseason, while Aaron Rodgers still has a few months to decide whether he wants to return to Green Bay or consider other options.

It’s possible the Week 1 showdown will be both the first for the Saints post-Brees and the first for the Packers post-Rodgers.

The Packers have won three of the last five meetings with the Saints.

List

Green Bay Packers opponents for 2021 season

