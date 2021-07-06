There will be plenty of eyes on whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers reports to Packers training camp in time for the team’s first practice of the summer and many of them will belong to the team’s fans.

Green Bay’s first practice will be at 10:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28 and it will be one of 13 sessions open to the public this offseason. The initial practice is one of 12 that will be at the team’s practice facility and the Packers will host an evening practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday, August 7.

The final open practices of the summer will be on August 18 and 19. They are set to be joint practices with the Jets ahead of their August 21 preseason game.

The Packers had gone to St. Norbert College for training camp since 1958, but stayed home amid the COVID-19 pandemic last summer and will do so again due to difficulties meeting the protocols put in place by the league for teams conducting camp away from their facilities.

Packers will open 13 training camp practices to the public originally appeared on Pro Football Talk