Packers are only team with top-5 player at WR and RB entering 2021

If Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers, the reigning NFL MVP will have two of the league’s elite weapons on his side.

And he’d be the only quarterback with a top-5 player at both running back and wide receiver entering 2021, at least according to Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire.

Davante Adams, a first-team All-Pro last season, ranked as the NFL’s top perimeter wide receiver by Schofield, while Aaron Jones, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020, ranked as the No. 5 overall running back by Farrar.

No other team had a player in the top five of the rankings at both perimeter receiver and running back.

Together, Adams and Jones combined for 2,833 total yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2020 season. And both players missed two games with injuries.

Adams caught a career-high 115 passes and led the NFL with 18 receiving touchdowns. Jones rushed for 1,104 yards, the fourth-most in the league, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry, the third-most among non-quarterbacks.

The Packers are hoping they can get at least one more year of Rodgers, Adams and Jones, arguably the top triplet in the NFL on offense.