Packers need only 3 more results to clinch playoff spot in NFC

On Nov. 27, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and falling to 4-8.

Fast forward almost a month, and the Packers are exiting Christmas Day needing only three individual results to clinch a playoff berth.

In an incredible turnaround, the Packers have won three straight games – including Sunday’s comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins – and received help from all the right teams over the last month of football.

Even at 7-8, the Packers are as close to controlling their own destiny as they are on the precipice of elimination.

With wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and a loss by the Washington Commanders to either the Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys over the final two weeks, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.

Three results: two wins, and one Commanders loss.

In an alternate scenario, the Packers only need four results: two wins, and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

There are even reasonable ways for the Packers to lose to the Vikings in Week 17 and still make the playoffs at 8-9.

It’s fair to say things are looking up for the Packers, who started 3-1 but then lost five straight games and seven of eight during a nightmare midseason stretch.

The Packers can’t clinch a playoff spot next week. It will take all 18 weeks to determine if the Packers are playing postseason football. However, the Packers can be eliminated with a loss to the Vikings and either a Commanders win over the Browns or a Lions win over the Bears.

