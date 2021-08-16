Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith ranks No. 51 on NFL Top 100 players list

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is a Top 100 NFL player for the second consecutive season.

Smith, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler during each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, ranked No. 51 on the NFL’s list of “The Top 100 Players of 2021.”

Smith ranked No. 48 on last year’s list.

In 2020, Smith delivered 12.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. His stat line so far in Green Bay: 26 sacks, 60 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and zero games missed.

Few rushers in the NFL are as versatile as Smith, who is effective both on the edge and from the inside.

Here’s the video presenting Smith on the list:

Packers on “The Top 100 Players of 2021” list

No. 51: OLB Za’Darius Smith

No. 41: CB Jaire Alexander

