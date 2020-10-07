Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith named NFC Defensive Player of Week
Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2020 season. Smith tallied eight tackles, three sacks, four tackles for losses, and five quarterback hits during the Packers’ 30-16 win over Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Monday night. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith had seven total pressures and five stops, which is considered a tackle constituting a failure for the offense. The honor is Smith’s first since joining the Packers. While with the Ravens, Smith was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 6 of 2018