Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus suffers season-ending torn biceps

Packers’ LB Whitney Mercilus, who brought added pass rush to Green Bay since the team signed him this season, tore his biceps Sunday and will miss the rest of this season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

The 2021 season for Whitney Mercilus in Green Bay is over.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mercilus suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mercilus, who was signed by the Packers after he was released by the Houston Texans, played in four games in Green Bay, delivering one sack and 10 total pressures.

The veteran rusher was attempting to sack Russell Wilson for the second time on Sunday when he suffered the injury. The Packers ruled him out for the rest of the game soon after, indicating the possibility of a significant issue.

Coach Matt LaFleur indicated the possibility of Mercilus missing the rest of the season earlier Monday.

The Packers are expected to place Mercilus on injured reserve at some point this week. General manager Brian Gutekunst will need the roster spot to acquire another edge rusher.

Not only is Mercilus done for the season, but Za’Darius Smith is on injured reserve and doesn’t have a return date, Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey are already out for the year and Rashan Gary is dealing with a new elbow injury.

Mercilus, now 31, was playing on a one-year deal with the Packers. He’ll be a free agent this spring.

The Packers will move forward with second-year edge rusher Jonathan Garvin as the top backup behind Gary and Preston Smith.

