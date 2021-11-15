Packers OLB Rashan Gary wants to brace elbow, try to play vs. Vikings

Packers’ OLB Rashan Gary plans to brace his hyperextended elbow to see if he can try to play Sunday vs. the Vikings, per source. But Gary also has an MRI on his elbow scheduled for Tuesday to see if anything gets in the way of his plans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

There’s a chance the elbow injury suffered by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary won’t result in any missed games.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gary is hoping to wear a brace on his injured elbow and potentially play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gary hyperextended his right elbow while making a tackle in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. He exited the game and didn’t return.

Per Schefter, the Packers are running an MRI of Gary’s elbow on Tuesday, likely to make sure there is no structural damage and a low risk of creating a more significant injury.

After 10 games, Gary leads the Packers with 5.5 sacks, 46 total pressures and 19 quarterback hits. He is currently fifth among edge rushers in the NFL in pressures and tied for fifth in quarterback hits overall.

The Packers play the Vikings in a critical NFC North battle at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The team will provide the first injury report of the week on Wednesday and hand out official injury designations on Friday. Gary will have a handful of days to prove to Matt LaFleur and the Packers that he’s physically capable of playing in the game.

