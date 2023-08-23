Packers OLB Rashan Gary taking it ‘day by day’ following his return to team drills

After being activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list two weeks ago, Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary was back participating in team drills on Tuesday. However, when it comes to his availability for Week 1, Gary is still taking things day to day.

“We’ll see,” said Gary after Tuesday’s practice. “Right now just taking it day by day.”

Despite it being Gary’s first time back on the practice field in this capacity since suffering an ACL injury in Week 9 of last season, his presence was felt almost immediately. In one-on-ones, Gary was matched up with Zach Tom, and after Tom initially handled Gary’s power rush well, he countered with a move inside to get to the quarterback. Then, during the team period, Gary had a pressure on Jordan Love and a would-be sack as well.

“It’s big,” said Gary about being back on the field in team drills. “Just getting back to playing real football and moving without thinking. Just being back out there with the defense, feeling that energy, flying around with my guys. There’s no other feeling like it, and I’m happy to be back.”

Prior to his injury in 2022, Gary was one of the more disruptive edge rushers in football. His 38 pressures through Week 9 were the fifth-most among edge rushers, according to PFF, and he also ranked fifth in PFF’s run-stop rate metric as well. Without Gary, this unit struggled to get after the quarterback with any consistency. As a defense, Green Bay ranked 22nd in total pressures generated last season, and the edge rusher group as a whole has to hold up better against the run in 2023.

This training camp, however, even in Gary’s absence, the depth of the edge rusher position looks much improved over this time a year ago. This position group was downright dominant against New England in joint practices last week, with players from top to bottom on the depth chart making plays in the backfield and in the run game.

JJ Enagbare appears to have taken a big step forward in his second season. Rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has flashed with his speed and power, while Justin Hollins continues to provide a steady presence against both the run and the pass in that rotation. Undrafted rookies Keshawn Banks and Brenton Cox have made some more noise as well as of late.

“Just the aggressive effort that we’re playing with,” said Gary about the collective effort of the edge rusher group. “All 11 getting to the ball, and us being front forward, big guys running to the ball and making sure we playing with maximum effort. And that’s one thing you see, being physical up front, everybody attacking, everybody being solid against the run, and it’s about being consistent.”

Gary said that he felt good after Tuesday’s practice, but there are still “a couple more boxes to check off” and conversations to be had with Matt LaFleur and the training staff before he is fully cleared to play Week 1. But with that said, Tuesday was a big step in the right direction.

“Just going out there and being consistent,” said Gary on what he wants to accomplish right now. “Feeling what I need to feel. That’s seeing plays and getting into offense again, just getting back moving football-wise.”

