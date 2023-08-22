Packers OLB Rashan Gary to start taking team reps during Monday’s practice

Another milestone for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary will arrive Monday. According to coach Matt LaFleur, the plan is for Gary — who tore his ACL in early November of last year — to return to 11-on-11 team periods during Monday’s practice.

Gary’s participation during team periods will his first since the injury.

The Packers activated Gary off the physically unable to participate list on Aug. 7. After two weeks of individual drills, Gary will take the next step and be on the field for 11-on-11 periods.

Chances are growing for Gary to be on the field when the Packers open the regular season in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 10. Almost three weeks separate Monday and the season opener, giving Gary plenty of time to get reacclimated to 11-on-11 football.

Gary had 6.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in nine games before his injury last season.

Per LaFleur, cornerback Eric Stokes is still not ready to come off the PUP list.

