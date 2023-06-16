Packers OLB Rashan Gary more worried about getting healthy than getting paid

Rashan Gary isn’t thinking about his next payday. Instead, the Green Bay Packers’ top edge rusher is focused on getting healthy so he can help his team in the upcoming season. How focused you ask? Gary claims he wasn’t even aware of his looming contract situation when asked if it has been difficult remaining patient with no deal in place.

“Not at all,” Gary said at the end of mandatory minicamp. “I’m not even thinking about that. I didn’t even know it was that time. Like I said, I’m just taking it day by day and making sure I’m ready when I’m ready.”

“I’ll be ready when I’m ready” was a common theme during Gary’s first media availability since suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of last season. The fact of the matter is, no one knows when the former 12th overall pick out of Michigan will be ready. It could be during training camp or just before Week 1. It could also be sometime after the team’s first four games if he is placed on the players unable to perform (PUP) list to start the season.

All Green Bay can do is hope Gary is the same player once he returns. Fortunately, they bought themselves some time by picking up his fifth-year option last offseason. The team can now evaluate him post-recovery without a ton of risk. That said, you would be foolish to bet against Gary, who has been attacking rehab the same way he attacks quarterbacks on the gridiron.

“One thing I told myself is throughout the process, I’m taking it day by day,” he said. “So, I’m just making sure I’m squeezing the towel as much as I can every day making sure I’m not leaving not one inch of doubt of if I pushed it to my all.”

Gary only knows one speed. Full throttle. It’s what has enabled him to become one of the league’s top pass rushers at only 25 years old. It is also what allowed him to set an impressive pace last season of 6.0 sacks through the first 8 games. Unfortunately, Gary didn’t get to see it through after planting his foot in the turf at Ford Field. To his recollection, he was attempting to get out to a receiver on a screen but came up hobbling. However, being the hungry player that he is, Gary remained in the game for three more plays. He later went to the locker room, where it was confirmed he had torn his ACL.

It would have been easy for Gary to get emotional in the moment, but somehow, he managed to maintain perspective even though his season was over.

“I wasn’t thinking about what I was going through. I was really just thinking about letting down this team. You feel me?” said Gary. “I love these guys, love the organization, love the opportunity and chances that they gave me. But when I got hurt, I wasn’t thinking about me. I was thinking about how to help this team where I can.”

The best way for Gary to help his team in 2023 is by being on the field. And no one knows that better than head coach Matt LaFleur, who believes Gary has the right mindset for the challenge he continues to face.

“He is another guy that I can’t say enough great things about, just in terms of how he approaches anything he does on a daily basis,” LaFleur said.

“Certainly, we all see the intensity at which he plays. He is a game-wrecker, a guy that can significantly impact whether you’re winning or losing. Just his ability to go out there and make plays. But I just love his approach, his work ethic, him helping out some of the younger guys. He’s been very vocal. I just think he’s made and wired the right way, and we’re definitely lucky to have a guy like that.”

Green Bay knows Gary is a valuable piece on defense. How valuable from a financial standpoint still needs to be hashed out, but one can expect a deal worth north of $20 million annually. Gary, on the other hand, is concerned about other things. Like reassuring reporters of how his body feels heading into the summer break.

“I’m telling you I feel good, so I feel good.”

