Packers OLB Rashan Gary fine after briefly leaving joint practice vs. Saints

An injury scare for Rashan Gary during Tuesday’s joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints turned out to be minor.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Gary is “fine” after briefly exiting late in the practice with an unknown injury.

Gary, a starter at outside linebacker, consulted with team doctor Pat McKenzie and wasn’t on the field for the final two-minute period of 11-on-11s.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that Gary had two fingers wrapped as he exited the practice, potentially providing a clue on the injury.

It’s possible that coach Matt LaFleur will provide more information on the issue before Wednesday’s joint practice in Green Bay.

Gary, who produced 9.5 sacks in a breakout season in 2021, is a foundational piece of a Packers defense that is expecting to be one of the NFL’s best in 2022.

Rookie Danny Davis also exited the practice with an unknown injury.

The Packers practice again with the Saints on Wednesday before hosting Dennis Allen’s team for a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Friday night.

Related

Live updates from Packers' joint practice No. 1 with Saints

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire