Packers OLB Preston Smith returns to practice on Friday

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith is doing everything in his power to keep his streak of consecutive games played alive.

Smith, who missed the team’s first two practices of the week with an oblique injury, returned to practice on Friday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. His on-field participation Friday gives him a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against his former team, the Washington Football Team.

Smith originally injured his oblique last Sunday during the Packers’ win over the Chicago. He departed after only eight snaps and didn’t return.

Smith, a second-round pick of Washington in 2015, has played in 102 consecutive games to start his NFL career. He joined the Packers as a free agent in 2019 after playing in all 64 games over four seasons in Washington.

Through the first six games of 2021, Smith has two sacks, six quarterback hits and 11 total pressures. He’s also been fantastic against the run.

Hurting at outside linebacker, the Packers signed former Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus on Thursday. He has practiced the last two days and could play Sunday, depending on how fast he gets up to speed on the playbook. If Smith can play, it would lessen the need for Mercilus to play right away.

