Packers OLB Preston Smith injures shoulder early on vs. Steelers

The injury situation at outside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers is getting dire.

Za’Darius Smith is out indefinitely after having back surgery, and now Preston Smith exited Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Smith was injured on the first series. He was not with the defense to start the second series.

Smith is tied for the team lead with one sack and is second with five quarterback hits.

Without Smith, the Packers would need to lean on 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary and inexperienced backups Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers. La’Darius Hamilton is inactive.

