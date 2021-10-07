Packers OLB Chauncey Rivers tears ACL, will miss rest of season

Packers OLB Chauncey Rivers tore his ACL on the second-to-last play of practice yesterday, a source said.@RapSheet first with the news that he sustained an injury. For now, Jaylon Smith can take that roster spot, but they'll likely need another OLB soon. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 7, 2021

The potential of a serious injury for Chauncey Rivers is now confirmed: The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday’s practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rivers will go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported news of Rivers’ injury.

According to Demovsky, the injury happened on the second-to-last play of practice on Wednesday. The Packers listed Rivers on the team’s initial injury report of Week 5.

A backup outside linebacker, Rivers played 54 snaps on defense and 44 more on special teams during the Packers’ first four games. He was first claimed off of waivers from the Ravens in August.

The Packers are already without Za’Darius Smith and will now have to look into making an addition at outside linebacker. It’s possible the team could promote Tipa Galeai from the practice squad if an appealing outside option isn’t available.

Rivers will become the sixth Packers player to go on injured reserve.

